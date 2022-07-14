WINCHESTER - As the town’s COVID-19 caseload decreases each week, the town continues to hold vaccination clinics. According to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, the health department will hold a vaccine clinic on Monday for the Modern vaccine.
This clinic is for residents aged six months to five years old and will be held in the high school cafeteria from 3 - 5 p.m. You must pre-register and schedule an appointment to attend. Masks are required. You can also book a second appointment at the clinic.
To book an appointment, visit https://www.winchester.us/683/Covid-19-Vaccine and choose Moderna: Moderna Vax Clinic.
Overall, to date, the town vaccinated 90 percent of all eligible residents (this includes zero in the 0-4 years old category). It’s also delivered booster shots to 62 percent of eligible residents (this also includes zero in the 0-4 years old category). A majority of residents over 65 received a booster dose.
While health officials have been pushing for people to get boosted since the CDC authorized a third (and for some fourth) dose, time may be of the essence with two new variants beginning to spread and cause problems.
According to the Associated Press, the new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors stressed the importance of getting booster doses, even if you have recently been infected.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said while the new variants are concerning, with boosters, indoor masking and treatments the country has the tools to keep them from being disruptive.
"We should not let it disrupt our lives," he said, "but we cannot deny that it is a reality that we need to deal with."
He added that even if someone recently had COVID-19, they should get a booster.
In Winchester, 207 coronavirus cases were reported last month, down from the 480 reported in May. The town’s current percentage of positive residents sits at 5.8 percent, just below neighboring communities Woburn (six percent) and Lexington (5.97 percent). Meanwhile, two towns over, Burlington recently reached a shockingly high 8.44 percent.
In the most recent update conducted the week of July 9, Winchester found 29 new cases of the coronavirus, which is down from 35 the week of June 26 and 55 the week of June 19. Therefore, it appears the numbers are trending in the right direction; however, with new variants on the horizon, residents must take all the proper precautions now.
