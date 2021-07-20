WINCHESTER – Students from Acera School’s two-week Boat Building Summer Camp – including five Winchester residents – launched their handmade vessels in Horn Pond on Friday, July 2. Before setting off in their respective single-person rowboats, each student doused the bow with seltzer water, gave it a name, and shared something they enjoyed about making it.
The celebratory event was the culmination of two weeks of hard work and focus at Acera School’s Boat Building Camp, held in Acera’s woodshop and led by Acera’s Engineering, Woodshop, & Math Specialist Josh Briggs and Community Boat Building teacher Bob McCarty. During the camp, students designed and built their own custom mini-boat and paddle using marine plywood.
A highly popular elective, Boat Building will be offered as an After School Enrichment Class on Thursdays during the 2021-22 school year. The class is open to all kids ages 11 and older. For more information or to register, visit aceraschool.org/after-school.
Founded in 2010, Acera engages students in individualized, project-based learning that is designed around their passions and aligned with their own abilities. In addition to K-10 education, Acera offers after school classes in science, technology, and the arts, February and April Vacation camps, and 12 weeks of Summer STEAM Camp. These programs are open to all kids ages 5 and up.
