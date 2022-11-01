WINCHESTER - With night one set for Thursday, Nov. 10, fall Town Meeting is right around the corner and the warrant contains 30 articles. While some of the articles are the standard, every year articles Town Meeting always votes on, many deal with hot-button topics like affordable housing, zoning and education.
The first major article Town Meeting should take up involves a potential change to the zoning bylaw to allow for Accessory Dwelling Units. Sponsored by the Planning Board, Select Board, Affordable Housing Trust, and the Housing Partnership Board, this article would allow residents to add an ADU on lots where single-family homes or duplexes exist or are allowed.
According to Town Planner Brian Szekely, this change would allow elderly residents to “age in place’ by creating an independent living space for those over the age of 62. It would also allow any disabled individuals, as defined by Massachusetts General Law, to also remain in the family home (or on the property).
The warrant article states that “in all districts, ADUs may be constructed or established as a matter of right on a lot where a SINGLE FAMILY or DUPLEX dwelling exists or is allowed, provided that either the primary or accessory unit is established or constructed for the purpose of creating housing options for persons with disabilities, as defined under Massachusetts General Law, or where at least one of the individuals in either unit is aged 62 or older…”
In order for the ADU to comply with the zoning, certain conditions must be met. They include:
• only one accessory unit per single-family or duplex lot
• the owner residing in either the primary dwelling unit or the accessory unit
• both the primary and accessory units complying with the Table of Dimensional Requirements in Section 4.2 of the zoning bylaw (otherwise, the applicant must apply for zoning relief with the ZBA)
• exterior changes constructed in a style similar to the primary dwelling unit
• any new exterior entrance for the ADU appearing secondary to the primary entrance
• a secondary egress for any upper floor ADU must either be created within the envelope of the structure or be constructed on the exterior to the rear or side of the primary unit
• the ADU complying with all residential occupancy and building permit regulations
• parking for the ADU meeting parking requirements located in Section 5.1.6 of the zoning bylaw and be met off street with at least one parking space
• the owner certifying annually, or at the time of sale or change in occupancy, to the Building Department that the ADU and primary residence are being used in accordance with these provisions
The article also contains the definition of an ADU as follows: “a self-contained housing unit, inclusive of sleeping, cooking and sanitary facilities, incorporated within the same structure as a single-family or duplex dwelling or in a detached accessory structure and that: (i) maintains a separate entrance, either directly from the outside or through a common entry hall or corridor shared with the primary dwelling; (ii) shall not be sold separately from the primary dwelling; (iii) is in conformance with the Building Code 105 Mass. Reg. 410.400; (iv) may include up to two bedrooms and (v) is not larger in FLOOR AREA than half the FLOOR AREA of the primary dwelling or 900 square feet, whichever is smaller.
Other communities have variations of ADU bylaws, such as Lexington, Arlington and Reading. All three offer an ADU through a special permit (though Arlington also offers one by right). Lexington allows ADUs up to 1,000 sq. ft., Reading up to 1,000 sq. ft. or 33 percent of the primary dwelling unit (whichever is lower) and Arlington up to less than one-half of the floor area or 900 sq. ft. (whichever is lower).
Lexington and Arlington do not offer an additional parking space while Reading does. Reading and Arlington don’t offer any design guidelines while Lexington states the Special Permit Granting Authority will determine if the exterior appearance shows compatibility with the primary dwelling unit and the neighborhood.
For occupancy, all three towns note the homeowner must occupy one unit, though Reading adds “or relative” and Lexington notes the homeowner can be absent for up to two years. For the ADU itself, Lexington offers a maximum of two bedrooms, Reading offers a maximum of three bedrooms and Arlington offers no maximum.
Previously, the Planning Board seemed intent to push this article back to spring Town Meeting. However, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, wanting to see this move forward sooner, joined the working group to help them expedite the process and put an article together for this November.
He called them a “very hard working group” and appreciated the opportunity to assist in the endeavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.