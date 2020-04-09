WINCHESTER - The Select Board re-approved changes to water & sewer rates they just approved last week, this time to include a start date of July 1.
Ironically, the board discussed changing the vote they just made because they were unsure they could implement the increases by July 1 with Town Meeting not scheduled to convene until early June. Town Manager Lisa Wong told the board the new Town Meeting date might interfere with the proposed July 1 start date.
She, therefore, suggested implementing the approved fee increase, which will go from $5 per quarter to $30 per quarter, on July 1 and the water & were rate increase at 12 percent in October. However, she admitted that idea would force the increase to increase even more, to 15 percent. Then, if the board chose to hold back both increases to October, it would make the rate increase 19 percent.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro said it made sense to do both at the same time. The board ultimately chose to go in that direction, only they simply revoted the original motion to start the increases on July 1.
The new increases Wong mentioned, 15 percent and 19 percent, came about from, according to DPW Director Jay Gill, residents’ average water usage for the whole year. That concerned Select Board member Mariano Goluboff who pointed out how water usage tends to increase in July, August and September. He thought the Town Manager’s suggested increases seemed small.
With the board torn on whether to approve one of the Town Manager’s new recommendations or simply revote their original decision from last week, Gill asked they make any motion, as he wanted to alert residents via the town’s next water bill set for mailing next week.
The board didn’t want to surprise residents with another increase, as Goluboff said they “have to warn residents if rates go up, because they can control the (water) usage.”
Chairman Michael Bettencourt said he was comfortable with the current direction the board voted on last week. However, because they didn’t specify a specific start date, the Town Manager asked the board to revote the previous motion, only this time adding in the July 1 date.
