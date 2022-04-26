WINCHESTER - Due to the ever increasing costs of health care, Town Meeting passed Article 5, to create an Employee Healthcare and Health Insurance Stabilization Fund.
Speaking on behalf of the motion to create the fund, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said the fund will help offset the unpredictable increases in the cost of health insurance by retaining money whenever health insurance costs decrease (or if the Select Board and employee unions agree to switching plans in a cost-saving measure).
Like the town’s other two stabilization funds, the Building Stabilization Fund and Capital Stabilization Fund, Town Meeting will control it. According to Town Counsel Mina Makarious, a majority vote of Town Meeting will allow the body to put money into the fund and a two-thirds vote will allow them to take money out.
Mucci showed the history of health care costs over the past decade, from being somewhat stable to a sharp incline over the past few years. A few years ago, the town scrambled to cover an unexpected nine percent rise in the cost of health insurance.
Last night, the Select Board only wanted Town Meeting to create the fund, as Mucci said his board would next come up with a plan before returning to Town Meeting to ask members to transfer money into it.
When Town Meeting spoke, Stephen Boksanski shared concerns the fund only addressed the spending side. He said he would like to see some tools to control the cost. Therefore, he suggested the town consider joining the Group Insurance Commission (GIC) that covers insurance for all retirees. He felt it could help the town and thought it was worth exploring.
Town Meeting member John Miller recalled a few years ago how the Select Board made a change to how much the town covers as it relates to retiree health insurance. Back in 2013, the town and various unions agreed to change health plans. The idea was to save the town and its employees money from the ever-increasing cost of health care.
Prior to the change, the town covered 75 percent of costs. After the switch, that changed to a 50-50 split, which angered many retirees. One of the reasons the town made the switch concerned paying down its OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits) requirements. To solve that problem, the board said the town looked at various options and came up with a three-part plan: change plan design to state standard GIC (Group Insurance Commission), change the premium spit to 50-50, and fund the remainder of the ARC from the operating budget.
“No one on the Board of Selectmen takes any joy in asking the retirees to pay more for health insurance,” then-chair Doug Marmon admitted at the time.
As the plan was so disliked by retirees, the board came back nearly two years later with a solution: pre-2004 retirees could save money on their Tufts Medicare HMO plan. The town offered to pay 70 percent of the cost, as it does for those on the Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Medicare Enhance plan. Retirees with Tufts HMO saved $54 each month.
Members of the Retiree Healthcare Advisory Committee (created because of the issues involving the switch made in 2014) asked the board to support the change as it would benefit both the town and the retirees. Patti Clewley, a member of the committee at the time, said the town would save $888/year with the switch.
When talk at this year’s Town Meeting returned to the idea of joining the GIC, Town Comptroller Stacie Ward called it an “available option,” but noted it had a “strict administration policy.” She said the town management team looks into it every year.
At this point, Town Moderator Heather von Mering appeared ready to call for a vote, as no one else rose to speak (Town Meeting returned to an in-person session for the first time in two years); however, Megan Blackwell, Chair of the Finance Committee, called for a five-minute recess so her committee could caucus as they wanted to offer a recommendation.
Five minutes later, and to the apparent surprise of the room, FinCom voted 1-8-1 against the plan. Blackwell pointed out how healthcare costs aren’t vacillating but rather just increasing (meaning there wouldn’t be an opportunity to fund the new account). She also disliked the idea of creating another stabilization fund.
Once FinCom overwhelmingly recommended unfavorable action, more Town Meeting members rose to speak including Sally Dale who wondered how the town would add money to this new fund if health insurance costs keep rising. She also questioned if the town needed another stabilization fund.
Mucci said staff was looking at plan options to lower costs, such as joining the GIC, and said this fund could help to cushion the blow (of rising health insurance costs). He added, if the town can find some savings, it can put it in the fund for future years.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, speaking in favor of the motion, said the town continues to manage risk for teachers, firefighters and municipal employees. He said costs are starting to stabilize, but another increase is looming.
“We have no tools to solve this problem,” he acknowledged, pointing to the prospect of another nine percent rate increase.
Town Meeting member Diab Jerius said he was on the fence and wondered how creating the fund differed from what the town would do without it. He said he couldn’t see the importance of moving money from Free Cash to this fund.
Mucci called the fund something of a savings account to build up money over the long-term. He noted how Free Cash continues to fall, so having a separate account just for health insurance costs would help.
Town Meeting member Shamus Brady echoed those comments, comparing the fund to a parent starting a college fund for their children even if they already own a savings account. It’s a standalone fund just to help lower healthcare insurance costs in the event of an unexpected increase.
Every budget season, the town manager budgets a certain percentage for health care increases. If that increase doesn’t come to fruition, Town Meeting can place that savings into the newly created stabilization fund. For example, if the town manager forecasts a six percent increase (and creates a budget showing such) and health insurance costs only increase four percent, then Town Meeting can move that additional two percent not used into the stabilization fund.
The article passed with 89 for and 60 against.
