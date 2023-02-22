WINCHESTER - What goes up, must come down. At least that’s the way is goes in local politics sometimes.
Last year, five races were contested in the annual spring town election: Select Board, School Committee, Planning Board, and two separate seats on the Board of Health. This year, only one race will be contested: one open seat on the Select Board (and, one of the people running, Vincent Dixon, ran for the Select Board last year, which means if he didn’t decide to try again, there wouldn’t be any contested races; Michelle Prior, his opponent, would have run unopposed).
Town Meeting is also suffering from a lack of interest this year. Last year, for example, 13 people ran for eight seats in precinct 3 and 14 people ran in precinct 4. 16 even ran in precinct 5. Today, seven people signed up to run for eight seats in precinct 4 and nine in precinct 5 (with two others seeking a one-year seat). And, most of the people running are incumbents.
There’s no arguing that good government starts with participation. A town or city can’t function if people don’t either volunteer or run for election. It’s not just Winchester, either, as other local communities like Reading and Tewksbury are also struggling to find either volunteers or candidates or both.
Volunteering is easy. You apply, you interview and most of the time you’re chosen. In Winchester, even if you’re not chosen (usually due to an overabundance of applicants), members of the Select Board, who do the appointing, tend to recommend other boards you can apply to join.
Running for an elected position is much tougher. You need to gather 50 signatures of registered voters just to get on the ballot. Then you need to campaign. You need signs and volunteers to hold signs or put them on their lawm.
While losing can be a kick in the stomach, that’s democracy at work. Plus, you can always run again next year.
The problem lies in the lack of candidates. When people run unopposed it may be great for that individual, but it doesn’t give the voter a choice. Sure, someone could write in a candidate or leave it blank, but write-in campaigns don’t tend to work and leaving it blank isn’t really democracy at work.
A lack of candidates does happen from time to time. In 2020, only one race was contested, for School Committee; however, that probably had more to do with COVID and the election being moved to June.
A one-off, slow election year most likely doesn’t mean much. Perhaps next year will see two or three contested races and more people running for Town Meeting seats. However, should next year resemble this one, with just one contested race and mostly incumbents running for Town Meeting, town officials might need to ask themselves how they can encourage people to run for office.
These open seats, on the Select Board, School Committee, Planning Board, and Board of Health are extremely important. The Select Board oversees so much of what goes on in the town, the School Committee helps advocate for the education of the town’s students, the Planning Board shapes how the town looks, and the Board of Health, especially in the age of COVID, can make decisions/recommendations that have a huge impact on day-to-day life in town.
Fewer contested races can also lead to less voter participation. There seems to be a pretty good correlation between the number of contested races and the voter turnout. If residents don’t feel there’s a reason to vote, they won’t show up at the polls. If someone skips one election, maybe he or she skips a second, then a third, and so on.
Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, in lieu of giving out predictions for voter turnout, always says she wants to see as many people as possible at the polls. For spring elections, turnout can vary anywhere from 15 percent to as much as 30 percent. This means, in a race that comes down to a few votes, every vote matters.
Only 15 percent of registered voters showing up could really hurt one candidate and help another (and it may not be indicative of the direction the town wants to go in, especially if the two candidates are polar opposites).
For democracy to really work, it takes everyone participating. Hopefully, future elections will see that come to fruition.
