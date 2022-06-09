WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved several American Rescue Plan Act funding requests and voted to look more closely at some others.
The town received $6.8M in funding from the federal relief package, but only appropriated $880,000 so far (and not all the appropriated money has been used yet, according to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph).
At their most recent meeting, the board approved requests for the IT and school department ($50,000) for a Muraco School redundant broadband connection as it’s the only school in the district without one. Rudolph noted how important having a redundancy is so teaching and learning isn’t affected in the case of a service interruption.
The board approved $70,000 for the IT Department for broadband at the Transfer Station as it’s not currently connected to the town’s fiber network. This project involves running a new line from the DPW building to the Transfer Station to provide a connection.
The board approved $49,200 to the fire department for upgrades to the existing ambulance stretcher with power assist to reduce the amount of EMT/paramedics by half, from two to one, required to be in close contact with the patient when loading into the ambulance.
The board approved $25,000 for the Jenks Center/Council on Aging for a fiber connection from Town Hall to the Jenks Center. Preliminary investigation by WinCAM, IT and fire departments identified a possible fiber optic cable and point of connection between the Jenks Center and Town Hall. ARPA funds will be used to complete this investigation and for consulting, labor, equipment, and materials to complete the connection.
The board also approved $150,000 for the Disability Access Commission (DAC) for universal access for physical and behavioral health. Funding will promote universal access and health care safety for all individuals in Winchester. The project will follow the recommendations of the 2019 ADA Transition Plan, and will include funding for upgrading ramps and public access ways, exterior access routes, interior access routes, interior doors/exterior doors, elevators, and bathrooms within Town Hall, the library and other town facilities.
The DAC actually requested $500,000; however, the town manager felt it made more sense to offer them an amount more in line with what they receive each year from the Capital Planning Committee for ADA work.
The town manager also mentioned adding premium pay for municipal employees within the fire and police departments, as it worked during the public health emergency. This would be in accordance with ARPA guidelines. No amount was discussed.
The board also discussed other requests including for a risk assessment at $565,000, replacing the Manchester turf field at $850,000, replacing Leonard Field playground equipment at $300,000, downtown traffic and pedestrian improvements along Main Street at $500,000 (design only), new public safety dispatch equipment at $500,000, repairing the Lincoln School play field at $250,000, and making repairs to the Mystic School at $50,000.
The risk assessment would cover both physical and online security for the Mystic School, Town Hall and library. A report completed in 2019 looked at all aspects of security within all town-owned buildings including the schools and broke them into three categories: electronic security, physical security and policies, plans and procedures. The estimated cost in 2019 to implement all three phases was $2.8M.
The board debated breaking up the risk assessment, which chair Rich Mucci said make sense given recent events (shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo among them); however, they made no formal motion on that recommendation.
The board also favored using money for Leonard Field playground equipment. Rudolph said the current playground structure outlived its useful life, and much of the original apparatus has been removed due to safety concerns. The funding request would cover design and construction.
Vice-chair Anthea Brady and member Mariano Goluboff called Leonard Field a safety hazard and Brady added the condition of the field was unplayable.
Member Michael Bettencourt said they should fast-track Leonard Field and needed repairs at the Mystic School (window replacement and fence repairs). He also mentioned the public safety dispatch equipment calling it a “long sordid affair that needs to be taken care of.” He added there’s no money in capital for it.
Bettencourt also mentioned the turf field at Manchester and said there’s no capital money for that project, either. He noted how the original goal involved funding one field with revenue from both (the other being Skillings Field). He suggested evaluating the field policy to generate more revenue.
Rudolph called the need for a new turf field at Manchester fairly urgent, as the field approaches year 13 of an expected 10. She said the carpet is at the end of its safe, useful life and needs to be replaced. This would also affect the town’s ability to collect revenue from its use if the current turf surface remains a safety hazard.
“We have to do it,” Goluboff said in regards to replacing the turf field, “but we need more homework on a funding source.”
Bettencourt reminded his fellow board members that Skillings Field will need to be replaced at some point, as well. While the goal was to fund one field through revenue from both, Goluboff said the fields don’t need to pay for themselves. He wondered if the town could bond half the cost or offer sponsorship opportunities to local businesses to advertise.
For the Mystic School, Goluboff suggested getting the School Committee’s opinion first, as the building is under their jurisdiction. He also referred to the need for new public safety dispatch equipment as a long-time project.
When it came to the request for $500,000 to fund a traffic and pedestrian study for Main Street, the board hesitated spending that amount of money when the town probably doesn’t have the necessary funds to complete any of the projects the study might propose.
“It’s concerning to pay $500,000 for design we can’t afford to complete,” Goluboff acknowledged. “Can we use more ARPA money to fund construction?”
Mucci admitted, “ARPA alone might not be enough,” as it could cost $3M. He said they should use the ARPA funds to have something to show that will affect the public.
“Some of these projects could bring business to town,” he believed.
Therefore, he proposed using money to fund the Lincoln playground equipment and the risk assessment, though admitted all the projects were worthwhile. He noted how the town was fortunate to have this ARPA money.
Although the board didn’t take an official vote, they directed the town manager to look into replacing the Manchester Field turf, replacing equipment at Leonard Field, design improvements along Main Street through either Toole Design Group (the town’s most-often used design firm) or another, less expensive firm, checking on the public safety dispatch equipment price, and getting a proposal for the Mystic School repairs.
