WINCHESTER - Candidate Heather von Mering is running for Town Moderator on March 30, a role about which she carries extensive knowledge. von Mering, who is currently the Chair of the Planning Board, believes that by shifting her focus from her current responsibilities she can strongly support, organize, and build on the excellence of their out-going moderator, Peter Haley.
She added that Town Meeting is a unique form of government, providing residents the direct and active engagement of citizens to drive Winchester forward as a community. Town Meeting brings together many volunteers in government in one space to work, discuss and debate critical issues and challenges facing the town. She noted that the whole town comes together for their twice-annual Town Meeting to work for the community.
She has been a volunteer and leader in town government for over a decade. Aside from being Chair of the Planning Board, she is a member of Town Meeting (representing Precinct 8) and she is a member of the Capital Planning Committee. Before being elected to the Planning Board, she was a member of the Winchester Historical Commission as chair.
von Mering also has been a volunteer for the Winchester Historical Society and a Winchester Public School District tutor in both math and science. She currently coaches for the Winchester Youth Hockey Program. She lives in the north end of Winchester with her husband Fritz and their five children, who are fifth-generation Winchester residents.
Professionally, she is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and has been working in the building design industry since 2000 and is the Vice President of Von Salmi & Associates. Her professional expertise is in architecture, design, historical and zoning regulations, and the financial components of the residential building industry.
She is a qualified construction expert in Massachusetts courts. Her company provides homeowners, builders, legal teams, and insurance companies with construction forensic services. She commented that she has always found tremendous joy managing the construction of residential projects in New England for her clients.
