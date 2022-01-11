WINCHESTER - Now that the town owns the property at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, after taking it by eminent domain for the purpose of constructing affordable units on site, the Select Board must prepare a Request for Proposals to receive bids from various developers.
Although the town is no stranger to this process, having just completed an RFP for the Waterfield lot a few years ago, a Town Meeting vote taken last fall could throw a monkey wrench into the town’s ability to recoup the full purchase price.
Because the town obtained the property through eminent domain, it gave the owner the “best and highest price” and not a price based on the town’s actual use for the property, i.e. affordable housing units. Thanks to an amendment at fall Town Meeting, when the Select Board brought forward an article asking Town Meeting to allow them to spend more money to acquire the parcel, all the units within the development must count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index (SHI).
This means a developer must construct 25 percent of the units at a rate affordable to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income or 20 percent of the units at a rate affordable to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income. In order for the town to recoup the full $5.27M purchase price, it may be difficult to convince a developer to sign onto the project.
Therefore, the Select Board discussed returning to Town Meeting in the spring to ask for a change to the amendment to help the town recover the full $5.27M and make the project more financially feasible. This also means pushing the release of the RFP back to later in the spring or summer and then holding either a special Town Meeting in June or waiting until fall Town Meeting to get members’ support to move forward with whichever developer the Select Board ultimately chooses.
Several chairs of boards and committees, who weighed in on the draft version of the RFP, asked the same question: is the project financial feasible. John Suhrbier, Chair of the Winchester Housing Partnership Board, wondered if the town could recoup the $5.27M it spent obtaining the parcel and still allow the developer to construct enough units to make it work for both parties.
He suggested the town not release the RFP “too soon” and instead aim for fall Town Meeting. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph’s original timeline saw the town releasing the RFP at the end of this month to have a developer ready for spring Town Meeting. That will no longer happen.
Suhrbier then proposed going back to Town Meeting in April with another amendment so that all the units wouldn’t have to count toward the town’s SHI; otherwise, he believed it would be difficult for the town to recover all the money it spent.
Diab Jerius, Chair of the Planning Board, said his board came to the same conclusions as the Housing Partnership Board. He said the RFP doesn’t provide a clear path to a successful financial outcome for the town. He suggested the town look at getting financial value back in other ways, such as a cost payment at closing.
“The RFP doesn’t encourage more creative ways to get value,” he stressed. adding, like Suhrbier, the town should take it slow.
Megan Blackwell, Chair of the Finance Committee, said her committee identified several financial and non-financial issues within the RFP. She said to achieve the town’s financial goal of recovering the entire purchase price, the board should elevate the weight of recovering the purchase price and make it a sliding scale (as opposed to the current scale of two points for meeting the purchase price and no points for not meeting the purchase price).
She also proposed expanding the idea of financial benefits (perhaps a developer could include street improvements in a proposal as a way to offset some of the cost). Blackwell added how including an example of the scoring system could help, plus the Land Development Agreement, as well as alerting any potential developers to possible hazardous waste on site.
“Can a developer exceed the purchase price?” the Finance Committee chair inquired.
Select Board member Rich Mucci wondered if it would be advantageous to permit the developer to sell the commercial space (first floor only, as no residential units are permitted there). Town Planner Brian Szkeley said he wasn’t sure because the Department of Housing and Community Development, who oversees affordable housing projects, doesn’t care about commercial space. He did call it something the town could use in negotiations.
Jerius asked if having any commercial space made sense, because it would take away some of the potential residential units. He did acknowledge the neighborhood wants some commercial property there (the site had been home to a few small businesses before they shut down and the site was purchased by CVS).
Suhrbier shared his concern with the viability of commercial space, telling the board to leave it as an option and not a requirement (for any potential developer).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt returned to the amendment made at fall Town Meeting that all the units must count toward the town’s SHI, saying it could “force us to thread the needle too much.” He added the town must “maximize the affordability of the units.”
It’s not just about the SHI, as Select Board member Mariano Goluboff wanted his board to focus on affordable housing units and not just those that count toward the town’s housing index (this could include units for those making 50 percent of the AMI).
Marty Jones, Chair of the Affordable Housing Trust, asked the board to try and understand what kind of price the town might get from various levels of affordable units. She suggested the town reach out to a commercial brokerage firm for help.
“Don’t make it confusing for developers,” she said about the RFP.
If the town can’t recover the full purchase price, maybe it can achieve other goals, such as a “green” building or, as Blackwell suggested, other project-funded improvements. Jerius mentioned the idea of local transportation and how a developer could help with funding for that initiative.
With the board’s priority on the Waterfield lot, it appears they’ll push this project further out into the spring and summer. Rudolph should return to the board’s next meeting on Jan. 24 with a cost estimate for how much it will cost to hold onto the property for a few extra months.
Before that, the Select Board is scheduled to host a public hearing on the RFP this Wednesday at 7 p.m.
