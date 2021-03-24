WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, March 30, four candidates will vie for two open seats on the Select Board: incumbent and chair Michael Bettencourt, Rich Mucci, John Stevens, and Roger Wilson.
All four candidates recently responded to seven questions posed about the coronavirus, the Transfer Station, overrides, and traffic issues. Leading up to the election, the Daily Times Chronicle will print the candidates’ response to the questions.
Below is the fifth and sixth question and the four candidates’ answers.
Question 5: One major talking point recently has been fixes/upgrades needed at the Transfer Station. How far should the town go in remedying the problems: just enough to keep it operational or a full makeover or somewhere in between?
Bettencourt: The town must modernize the Transfer Station to respond to market changes and needed operational efficiencies. Repairing and replacing some components of our processing equipment is long overdue and forces equipment shutdowns which impacts service and safety. A full makeover is not necessary at this time and would not be the best use of resources.
Our DPW team has done an excellent job of maintaining our existing equipment but much is well beyond its useful life. Implementing license plate readers and food waste options will complement our
strategy of reducing losses from non-permitted users and limiting our tonnage costs with our contracted haulers.
Recycling no longer generates revenue to offset operational demands, but it is still mandated. Therefore, increasing our ability to save money from food waste and compost from our waste stream is the best strategy for us to reduce costs and protect the environment.
Mucci: Trash removal and its associated rising costs are concerns for all municipalities, and we are no exception. We need to immediately maintain the operations of the Transfer Station while getting to work on a longer-term solution that is in the best interest of the town.
It may be that upgrading the Transfer Station is the answer or there may be a better alternative. I would seek to engage experts in waste management to assess and develop a plan with concerned residents and local waste haulers participating in the process.
Stevens: The Transfer Station is a valuable community resource - and a community center. For those reasons, and the fact that trash disposal will become an even more significant issue in a future that we can already see, I support a full makeover.
The improvements to the Transfer Station will be a worthwhile expenditure of tax dollars. And I do love the swap shop!
Wilson: The key factors I will look at as a Select Board member will be the projected costs to users for whatever service benefits they might enjoy and opportunities to operate with reduced manpower. I’d be suspicious of a major investment that assumes that we’ll be incinerating our trash and handling recycling in the current mode too far into the future.
Question 6: The board will ask residents to support an override this spring for culvert work and building work at the Muraco School. It’s also possible other overrides for the Lynch School and a general budget override could be near. Do you support these overrides (all or some)?
Wilson: I support prudent capital investment in general and the current override bundling the culvert and building work specifically. Going forward, we would benefit from a more careful mapping of our expected future debt (replacing Lynch and then Muraco), retiring debt as we payoff old projects, and operating cost growth.
It is sensible to keep the total growth of taxes and fees at a steady level that the community can accept over the long term, avoiding disruptive discontinuities.
Stevens: Public works, funded by taxes, are essential in a civilized society. The real issue is not the amount of the tax but rather whether the money raised is spent wisely. Excellent public schools and public services are a defining part of life in Winchester.
I support the override for the Muraco projects and will support the coming override for Lynch. And if a general budget override is necessary, I will support that as well.
Mucci: I support the Muraco School and culvert override as a debt exclusion override. The flood mitigation projects over the last 20 years have greatly enhanced the quality of life for the residents of Winchester. The Muraco culvert is the final project in this series of projects and needs to be funded.
The funds for repairs to Muraco School are desperately needed for the safety of our children. There are no sources of capital for these projects in the near term; therefore, I see this override as the only option to complete these two necessary projects.
I believe the town anticipates a debt exclusion override for the Lynch School building project the following year. I expect to support this override, as well, as it is a great opportunity to improve an aging school with meaningful state financial assistance. We were fortunate to have the Lynch School accepted into the MSBA program and we cannot let this opportunity pass us by.
Bettencourt: The Muraco School and culvert override is the town’s top infrastructure priority, and I absolutely support it. The town has invested tens of millions of dollars in our flood mitigation program over the past 20 years and completion of the program will protect the health and safety of families in the neighborhood and allow FEMA remapping of the floodplain.
The completion of the culvert project is absolutely necessary for the town to build a new Muraco School in partnership with the MSBA and stay on track with the School’s Facilities Master Plan and our enrollment projections over the next several years. The override includes immediate repairs to the Muraco School to extend the life of the building until we finish the final flood project and the Lynch School.
In the first year of the override, it will only cost taxpayers $6 per year. This will give residents the
opportunity to catch their breath from the economic realities of the pandemic and save money from the impact of escalation costs.
The Lynch School project has been in the queue for many years and the cost of maintaining and repairing the building will soon exceed the cost of construction. Rebuilding will allow us more flexibility for our youngest learners and add many classrooms as our schools grow.
Because the town’s operating budget will continue to face structural deficits resulting from Prop 2.5 revenue limitations, overrides are a reality. I support maintaining our existing operational obligations, but am concerned that we are not as disciplined as we need to be about defining wants versus needs.
Passing an override to create additional revenue is the easy part...being disciplined about how that money is spent and sticking to our budget, is the part where we need improvement. Residents have been extremely supportive of the town’s projects over the years, and we must maintain that goodwill by being excellent stewards of these resources.
