WINCHESTER - Prior to the warrant articles that received debate, Town Meeting heard from Finance Committee Chair Enzo Rascionato about the town’s financial status over the past fiscal year. The FinCom chair called FY21 an “unprecedented year” that caused a “long, challenging budget cycle.”
Thankfully, Rascionato said the federal CARES Act covered most of the expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus, meaning the town hasn’t used a lot of its reserve funds. He also noted most children are now back in school.
When talking about FY22, he saw the potential for sustainable growth over the long term. The town manager plans to use the remaining override money, he said, for FY22. This means the potential exists for another operating override in March of 2024. That would dovetail with debt-exclusion overrides for the Muraco School (already passed) and the Lynch School (March 2023), which remains in the pipeline for state funding from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
Some of the main reasons the town could ask residents to support another operating override involve operating expenses such as employee contracts, health insurance and pensions, not to mention the need to fund new positions like a mental health coordinator within the police department, an accounting analyst within the comptroller’s department, a Dean of students for the school department, an operations coordinator for the school department, a nurse at the Parkhurst School, and an elementary SEL counselor for the school department (this doesn’t even include a Sustainability Director Town Manager Lisa Wong wants to fund or additional K-5 teachers).
With all that, Rascionato admitted the town is fiscally conservative, noting that operating overrides failed in the past (FY06, FY12). Only when the town could prove the greatest need did residents support them (FY03, FY08 and FY20).
“The timing of the override is important,” the FinCom chair acknowledged, adding how the FY20 override was needed.
Moving forward, the town could remain conservative, at least until the pandemic subsides.
