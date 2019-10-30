WINCHESTER - With Fall Town Meeting on the horizon, this year’s warrant is packed with important articles. One such article, 8, involves a new stormwater fee the town hopes to implement to help it deal with its MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) obligations.
Article 8 asks Town Meeting to add a new Chapter 25 to the Code of By-Laws of the Town of Winchester. It states the purpose, applicability, exemptions, effective date, use of stormwater fees, administration, challenges to stormwater fee charges, and severability.
This article has been in the works for quite some time. In fact, the last time the town set new water & sewer rates, the Select Board proposed a smaller increase knowing they would be coming back to Town Meeting to ask for support on this article dealing with new stormwater fees.
Following several meetings with Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, during which she offered the board a plethora of options, they eventually settled on a tiered structure where fees would depend on how much impervious surface a residents’ property had (impervious surface refers to any surface that doesn’t trap rainwater, i.e. rooftops, buildings or structures, sidewalks, walkways, patios, swimming pools, decks, driveways, parking lots, storage areas, compacted gravel and soil, awnings and other coverings, etc.).
These fees can increase or decrease depending on any changes to the property. The fee will be based on the approximate square footage of the impervious surface as derived from aerial imagery or other data available to the town.
According to the article, the purpose of the bylaw is to “promote the health and safety of the public, protect property from flooding and damage caused by stormwater runoff and protect and manage water quality by controlling the level of pollutants in stormwater runoff and the flow of water as conveyed by manmade and natural stormwater management systems and facilities.”
The fee will be paid by the landowner unless said landowner is exempt. The exemptions are: town-owned parcels or other department-owned parcels (including potential government-owned parcels) and undeveloped land that doesn’t include any impervious surface other than unpaved access roads and trails.
Money collected from stormwater fees will be used for engineering and design, debt service and related financing expenses, construction costs for new stormwater infrastructure facilities (including costs for contracted services) and enlargement or improvement of existing stormwater infrastructure facilities; capital investments; operation and maintenance of MS4, including catch basin cleaning, ditch maintenance, street sweeping, pipe repairs, and stormwater facility repairs; costs of administration and implementation of the town’s stormwater management program; water quality monitoring and water quality programs; detection and elimination of illicit discharges; inspection and enforcement activities; acquisition by gift, purchase or condemnation of real and personal property necessary to construct, operate and maintain stormwater management systems and facilities; and other activities necessary to the implementation of MS4.
The bylaw will be administered by the Select Board, and fee invoices will be included and separately itemized on quarterly invoices sent to landowners. The town may impose late fees as administered by the board. Payment will be received by the Town Treasurer who will notify the board of fees collected.
Landowners may challenge fees by demonstrating the amount owed should be reduce to a lower tier. Owners may qualify for a fee reduction if:
• the owner demonstrates that it has been incorrectly identified as an owner of a parcel
• the owner can demonstrate the parcel is exempt or the impervious area is smaller than measured on the invoice
• the owner has installed or operates stormwater measures or infrastructure at the parcel, in addition to that required by any town bylaw or regulation, that reduce stormwater impacts from that parcel to the level of impacts equivalent to a lower stormwater fee tier
• the owner has installed or permitted to be installed stormwater measures or infrastructure that reduce stormwater impacts from another parcel
The bylaw also states that no parcel can drop below the lowest tier unless that parcel is exempt. In that event, no fee would be charged.
(The remaining articles will be featured later this week; however, it should be noted that an article referenced in a previous story, Article 7, a citizen’s petition, has been withdrawn.)
