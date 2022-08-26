WINCHESTER—While some of the history of early photography in Winchester may be traced through the advertisements and business listings of professional photography studios, the professionals were not the only camera bugs in town.
The number of early amateur photographers in Winchester cannot be calculated. Evidence of local activity builds, however, with the turn of the 20th century and more detailed newspaper reports of local doings.
About 1902, a surge of interest was manifest in town. The Winchester Star began a photography column. The Public Library, which had previously hosted several guest speakers using photographic illustrations, held an exhibition solely for local amateur photographers at the end of 1903. About 140 pictures representing 20 or more exhibitors were received.
Due to awards being given and publicized, some of the amateurs have been identified. They included three clerks (William J. Ladd, Stillman Shaw, and George G. Taylor), two machinists (Eugene J. Ray and Charles Casgrain), a picture dealer (J. Eastman Chase), insurance actuary (Frank J. Wills), assistant railroad supervisor (Henry C. Robinson), kindergarten teacher (Helen P. Lane), and a 17-year old student (Alfred Denley, a future mechanical engineer and life-long photo hobbyist).
An award for special exhibition went to artist W.H.W. Bicknell for his pin-hole landscape photos. Another artist, Hermann Dudley Murphy, and the assistant editor of Photo Era: The American Journal of Photography, H.W. Taylor, made the awards.
The Winchester Star commented that “The first assembling of the work of our amateurs shows that we have among us an unusually large number of artistic workers in this department of art.”
It led to the formation of what may have been the first local camera club in 1904.
The club was short-lived, a June 1904 exhibit in Town Hall apparently being its last act. A plan over the winter of 1910-11 by the Winchester Handicraft Society, led by Murphy, to have an exhibition of amateur photography (with a 5-dollar gold piece as a prize) never came to fruition, despite the Society’s view that “photography is as much a part of the Arts and Crafts Movement as metal-work, needle-work or wood carving and the Society is undertaking this prize exhibition in the hope of bringing out some good work by camera owners of whom there are many in the town.”
That there were many local photographers is evident in the collections of the Winchester Archival Center. While many (if not most) of the photographers are unidentified, there are exceptions, such as Henry Robinson who created an album of photographs of the Aberjona River and Lester Fuller Smith who photographed houses and scenes around town. Although their names are not on the pictures, it may be presumed that John McLaren Enman had a hand in the collection of glass negatives which preserve (among other things) images of buildings he built (such as the Calumet Club), and similarly Frank Wills whose son John was a member of the Camera Club and whose family pictures document his home and family.
While some residents had cameras to create art and others simply to capture personal memories, one local amateur photographer also used his to make contributions to science.
Charles Tozier
Dr. Charles H. Tozier (1875-1947) was a dental surgeon holding a D.D.S from Harvard University. Photography was his hobby. But it was such an engrossing pursuit that he attained an international reputation in the field of color photography.
Tozier, who moved to Winchester by 1914, was a world traveler. According to The Boston Globe, by 1942 he had traveled 100,000 miles in North, South and Central America and taken eight miles of brilliant color movies and some 8,000 color stills.
The Star reported that “He was internationally known in the field of color photography, and in 1939 he headed an archeological expedition into the ancient Maya region of Guatemala…. He was commissioned by John D. Rockefeller, Jr., to photograph the restoration of Colonial Williamsburg…and among other outstanding commissions was one to take official photographs for the Mexican government.”
He gave many illustrated lectures in Winchester and other communities, most of them to aid some charitable cause.
As a lecturer, Tozier was not simply an armchair travel guide; he also used photography for scientific education. In 1933, as recorded by Science (magazine) he presented a “Demonstration of the Value of Color Photography in Teaching All Branches of Natural Science” at a meeting of the Association for the Advancement of Science. His illustrations included minerals, geological formations, corals, birds, fish, trees, flowers, etc, as well as histological sections of both normal and pathological tissues and staining reactions as seen under high magnification, reportedly with extreme fidelity and accuracy.
The Boston Transcript reporter was particularly impressed with the last.
“Dr. Tozier, has been experimenting for several years, making color photography his hobby. Now his pet diversion has attained scientific value.”
His anatomical color pictures offered medical students the ability “to see for the first time what ‘innards’ look like in absolute detail, color, structure, et al.”
The history of photography in Winchester is certainly diverse. No wonder, since from the beginning the number of local photographers simply grew and grew, finally to include the entire town.
Examples of local photography, professional and amateur work, may be viewed by visiting https://winchester.pastperfectonline.com/
