WINCHESTER - Although the Eversource 345kV electrical line project marches on, the Town of Winchester continues to fight the good fight to either get the route changed or, as said by former Town Counsel Wade Welch, who continues to work with the town on this issue, get a better plan.
Welch informed the Select Board that as of Monday, the assistant clerk of the appeals court said that without an extension, a decision was due by July 27. The town took, not Eversource, but the Energy Facilities Siting Board to court over its ruling regarding the project.
The board ruled in Eversource’s favor, so the town appealed the decision. Now, according to Welch, the judges will hand down their verdict sometime this year. Due to COVID-19, the deadline could get pushed back 105 days, because a stay was ordered from March 18 to July 1 and, if the order applies, then none of those days would count toward the 120 the judges have to make their ruling.
Welch said the town appealed on two counts: one involves the chosen route, which he said there’s “some likelihood possible for reconsideration of the route;” and the other involves the Siting Board telling Eversource they could file an override for the Grant of Location permits.
On the first count, Welch suggested the Select Board remind Town Meeting (it convenes on Monday) this is a legal case against the Siting Board and not Eversource. On the second count, Welch said the Siting Board piggybacked on Woburn’s denial to subvert Winchester.
Town Counsel said he filed an appeal and argued Eversource’s plan “was not constructible.” The appeals court, he said, could demand Eversource return to the Grant of Location permit process.
“That would be good for us,” Welch noted.
He added how he doesn’t have final plans from Eversource that “are acceptable to the town or me.” They haven’t been reviewed by the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority, Welch said, and there’s a sewer line on Cross Street where part of the line goes.
“National Grid needs to review (the project) as well,” Welch stated, adding there are gas connections in the area that may need to be shut down.
He outlined his main concern involving the plans not being finalized, suggesting they’re “a ways away.”
“It would be a very sad state if we lose the appeal,” he admitted.
Therefore, he recommended to the Select Board to “propose a further, robust discussion with Eversource prior to the court’s decision.” He said, according to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, the sticking point with Eversource involves two manhole covers the electric company wants to install, near the Woburn line.
“We need more discussion and details,” Welch stressed, “and I really need to see a good set of plans. I need to have a sit down with Beth (Rudolph) and (DPW Director) Jay (Gill).”
When Select Board member Jacqueline Welch asked about his thoughts on the opposing counsel’s argument, Town Counsel said he couldn’t get the official transcript of their discussion with the judges, because apparently the transcript didn’t include the name of the judge asking the particular question.
Welch did state “one judge disagreed with me completely,” but another “was interested in the magnetic frequency issue,” a concern some residents brought forward to the Select Board during initial public hearings on the project.
“I have a transcript I can share with the board,” Town Counsel remarked, then suggested it wouldn’t be appropriate because each judge was not identified when asking a question.
At this point, Rudolph jumped in to say her office received revised plans back in late January or early February, then met with Eversource in March (before the state effectively shut down) and put comments together in April. She said she’s waiting to hear back from the company.
When Welch asked the board to come back to him with some direction on his recommendation to talk with Eversource, Select Board member Susan Verdicchio wondered if this meant something needed to be done “to move things along.”
“No, this is just a slow process,” Rudolph answered, before stating Eversource wants a decision on the two manhole covers: one on Washington Street and one on Cross Street. “The town isn’t interested in doing that.”
Welch wondered why Eversource couldn’t simply move the manhole covers to Woburn or not install them at all. He suggested he needed more details from the electrical company.
“What are the costs to them if they delay the manholes?” he asked.
Rudolph said they would prefer to work manhole to manhole, noting she asked them to move the manholes to Woburn.
“They might have to go back to Woburn (in that case),” Rudolph acknowledged, “because it would be a change to the Siting Board approved plan.
Welch stressed the town can’t let Eversource “run out the clock without plans everyone signs off on.”
“We can’t let them used Siting Board approved plans from back in April of 2018,” Welch argued. “They’re terrible.”
Rudolph said Eversource applied for a permit from the MWRA, but they haven’t received a decision yet (although Eversource did receive permits from the MWRA for other communities).
When Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt asked Welch when he thought the deadline for a decision would be, Welch said a representative from Eversource believed it would be pushed back 105 days from July 27. Bettencourt then suggested the town move forward and explore its options.
The rest of the Select Board hesitated, but agreed, with Amy Shapiro saying, “if Wade think’s it best. We really need a good set of plans.”
Welch echoed her statement, adding the town needs the “good set of plans win or lose.” And Jacqueline Welch said they need those plans “at a minimum.”
