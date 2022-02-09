WINCHESTER - The Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee spoke and if the Massachusetts School Building Authority agrees, the new Lynch School building will be a NEW Lynch School building, as the committee submitted their preferred option of a full replacement to the MSBA.
The MSBA requires the EFPBC to submit plans for a renovation, renovation + addition and a full replacement. The plan chosen by the EFPBC would see a new Lynch building constructed just above the current building on the same site. The only hangup, and it’s probably an overstatement to call it a hangup, concerns a patch of land on the site owned by the town and formerly used by the water department.
According to School Committee and EFPBC member Chris Nixon, the department abandoned it in the 1950s. He called the piece of land “critical” for the committee to achieve its preferred option of a full replacement. Therefore, the town must transfer the land to the School Committee (something Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said has already begun). That can officially happen as early as spring Town Meeting (and should, as Verdicchio said the town has no use for it).
While the EFPBC plans to submit its preferred option to the MSBA on March 3, the authority won’t vote until September, meaning by then they’ll know if the land transfer went through (if not, then the MSBA won’t accept the EFPBC’s preferred option).
Right now, according to Charlie Hay of Tappe Architects, the EFPBC remains in the “very conceptual phases of planning.” Anyone interested in seeing the progress can visit www.lynch2025.com for updates, renderings, and any information relating to the project.
Hay acknowledged the “significant” milestone the committee reached in selecting their preferred option. He said the renovation option doesn’t meet the town’s needs, but admitted a renovation + addition approach was a “definite possibility.”
It’s a “large, but unusual” space, Nixon noted, pointing out the floodplain, floodway and the water department land. The school, on Brantwood Road, sits near a residential neighborhood and the Woburn Water Pumping Station, not to mention Horn Pond just up the road.
Hay said if the EFPBC had to switch to the renovation + addition option, the site would remain the same with an added pre-K wing. The inside would receive a makeover, as it’s currently very spread out. This option wouldn’t necessarily give the district everything it wants, however.
“This plan tries to do the best (through code and system upgrades),” Hay said, adding the cost would be “very similar to the replacement option.”
As for the preferred option of a full replacement, Hay acknowledged the EFPBC had multiple options to choose from, but ultimately chose the one labeled N5. If selected by the MSBA, it would sit next to where the current Lynch resides and below the soccer fields.
Hay said they would “maximize” the utility of the site through a three-story building with kindergarten and pre-K on the first floor, grades 1-3 on the second floor and grades 4 and 5 on the third floor. He admitted the design would change over time, especially once they reach the schematic design phase.
When it comes to swing space, the town has a few options including using the Parkhurst School (once the central office is moved out), using modular classrooms or keeping the students on site during construction. That last option is the least well-liked, as Nixon noted it would be more attractive to have the students off site (something the town did for the Vinson-Owen, Ambrose and Lincoln school projects).
Nixon also said “all costs are assumed to be Lynch project costs,” such as any potential remediation work on the water department land (should Town Meeting approve the transfer). This could include a traffic study, as well, similar to the traffic study attached to the McCall Middle School renovation.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, knowing it’s a tough location, pushed for a “transportation” study to make it safe for students to walk and bike to school.
When it comes to sustainability, interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said this project could “further the town’s climate action goals.” Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt added how the building could be all electric and achieve net-zero emissions, something he noted children are more concerned about as they hear more information regarding climate change.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt pushed for a sustainable project and not for the “sustainable piece to be an add alternate that we carve away for something else.” He called reaching net-zero and using electricity a priority.
“This is a once in a generation project, Rudolph stressed, "and we have the opportunity for our generation to make a change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.