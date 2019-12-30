WINCHESTER - 2019 was quite the year in Winchester and several stories dominated the discussion including the operating budget override passed back in late March during spring town elections.
The town’s need for more money probably didn’t come as a surprise to many residents, as town officials publicly acknowledged on many occasions how difficult compiling the operating budget had become with more and more reliance on Free Cash and cuts.
Finally, by February, the town held a Special Town Meeting where Town Manager Lisa Wong and the Select Board informed Town Meeting members of the need for additional resources. Wong outlined several outcomes including how the town’s finances would look with and without an override. Members of the board also chimed in pushing for residents to support the override.
At one point, Town Meeting had to process five different budgets: three from the Town Manager, one from then-Select Board member David Errico and one from former Finance Committee chair Michelle Prior. Wong’s budgets proposed a $12M override ($10M for the general budget and $2M for the Capital Planning Committee) and no override, Errico proposed a $7.5M override plus an additional $2M for capital and Prior proposed $5M override with additional money for capital.
It seemed everyone knew extra funds were a necessity, but differed on exactly how much to ask residents to pay. Once Town Meeting weighed in, they favored Wong’s budget, and a couple days later the Select Board voted to unanimously approve the question to appear no the ballot for spring town election. They did make one adjustment - after receiving feedback from Town Meeting, they lowered the amount from $12M to $10M. They also lowered the number of years it can be spent, from 3-4 years to 2-3 years. Five weeks later, 59 percent of voters approved the question and the override passed.
The specific question read:
“Shall the Town of Winchester be allowed to assess an additional $10,000,000 in real estate and personal property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 for the following purposes and in the following amounts:
“A) Funding the annual operating budget in the amount of $8,000,000 to be used to pay for police, fire, library, school, public works and other municipal personnel and for other public safety, town and school expenses; and
“B) Funding the Capital Stabilization Fund established under Chapter 69 of the Acts of 2002 in the amount of $1,600,000 to be used to pay for capital improvements including but not limited to flood control improvements, streets and sidewalks, building repairs, playfield improvements, and equipment; and
“C) Funding the Building Stabilization Fund established under Chapter 69 of the Acts of 2002 in the amount of $400,000 to be used to pay for renovation or replacement projects for school and town buildings.”
What did the town get with the money?
The schools received an additional $4M, mostly for salary adjustments and special education funding. They also gain 5.8 FTE teachers (K-12), three FTE teachers (languages), 2.9 FTE aides (kindergarten), two FTE specialists (special education), eight FTE teaching assistants (special education), another K-5 counselor, 1.5 instructional coaches, and one IT director.
The override gave the school department more teachers to keep class sizes reasonable, money for curriculum improvements and to provide better teacher training, drama, technology and PE teachers (6-12), the ability to add a world language program for the sixth grade, a K-5 adjustment counselor, the ability to replace outdated computers/networks, and the ability to replace outdated texts, materials and educational software.
The police and fire, DPW and engineering departments also saw an increase in their staffing: the Police Department added four uniformed officers and one full-time and one part-time dispatcher; the Fire Department retains two firefighter positions when a grant ends; the DPW added three custodians; and the Engineering Department gained $25,000 for traffic/engineering and $30,000 for planning and professional services.
For capital, the additional money helped them fund many significant projects at Fall Town Meeting.
