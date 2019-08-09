READING - The Trustees of the Dr. Thomas P. and Edwina H. Devlin Medical Scholarship Fund are pleased to announce that awards were presented to four medical school and three nursing school students at banquet ceremonies held recently at Mandarin Restaurant, Reading.
In attendance were Trustees: Dr. Robert Commito, Machelle DeFlumeri, Dr. Amy Devlin, Josephine Devlin (Vice-President, Corresponding Secretary), Denise Migliorini, Dr. Steven Migliorini (Treasurer), Maureen Soley, and Dr. Joseph Twichell (Vice-President, Recording Secretary).
AWARDS
Abdurrahman Abdurrob of Winchester is the son of Mohammad Abdurrob and Syeda Begum. He is a graduate of Winchester High School and Tufts University. His interest in medicine began at a young age having moved with his family to Winchester from Australia when he was 15.
Abdur spent many hours volunteering both as a messenger and emergency room assistant at Winchester Hospital. He not only wanted to immerse himself in a medical setting, but also wanted to give back to his new adopted home in Winchester. Abdur majored in biology at Tufts and went on to receive a Master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences.
Most recently, Abdur has worked as a clinical research assistant at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Orthopedics. Additionally, Abdur has spent significant time raising awareness and money for Boston’s homeless and for refugee children from around the world. One of Abdur’s mentors described him as “a gem of a person.”
This September, Abdur will be starting his first year at the Tufts University School of Medicine. This is Abdur’s first Devlin Scholarship.
Abigail Bose of Woburn is the daughter of Bobby and Margaret Bose. She is a graduate of Woburn High School and UMass Amherst, and is entering her third year at UMass Medical School. Abi’s second year of medical school provided her with both physical and emotional challenges that extended beyond the typical rigors of her education.
Through these challenges, Abi has developed a deeper understanding and empathy for her patients. Her preceptor at UMass describes her as a superstar with the qualities of poise, empathy and dedication especially when working with the most vulnerable populations. Abi serves as a Family Medicine interest group leader and a Mass Outdoor Experience leader planning and executing the summer orientation camping trip for the first-year medical students at UMass. Abi is hoping to pursue a residency in internal medicine leading to a career as a primary care physician. This is Abi’s third Devlin Scholarship.
Janessa DeCata of Woburn is the granddaughter of Irene. She is a graduate of Woburn High School and is entering her final year at Regis College. Raised by her dedicated grandparents, Janessa fostered her interest in nursing by volunteering for four years at Winchester Hospital while in high school.
This past year at Regis, Janessa had the opportunity to shadow in the ICU and was struck by the dedicated collaborative effort expended by the medical team in the most trying of clinical circumstances. Janessa’s enthusiasm, compassion and genuine love of nursing are reflected in her recommendations. This is Janessa’s third Devlin Scholarship.
Gianna Gebhard of Wakefield is the daughter of Leonard and Gina. She is a graduate of Wakefield High School where she was the founder of the Contemporary Dance Club. Now entering her final year at Salve Regina University, Gianna’s early inclination towards nursing has grown into a determined purpose and passion.
Her outstanding academic record enabled her to be inducted into Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Gianna’s advisor commended her level of maturity and her dedication to her studies, describing her as well prepared, caring, and compassionate. Gianna enjoys pediatrics and plans to return to school for her Masters’ degree as a pediatric nurse practitioner. This is Gianna’s fourth Devlin Scholarship.
Sarah Onorato of North Reading, daughter of Salvatore and Kathleen, is a graduate of Phillips Academy and Yale University, and will be entering her third year at Harvard Medical School. While attending Yale, Sarah was a four-year member and senior captain of the Yale Varsity Softball team.
Additionally, she was the founder of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Program at Yale. Sarah’s second year of medical school provided her with her first opportunity to rotate through many areas of hospital medical services, giving her the chance to “live and breathe” hospital medicine.
Sarah’s experience provided greater clarity regarding a potential career in hospital medicine due to the great diversity of patients and the numerous challenges associated with treating varied disease processes. Sarah’s preceptor in primary care medicine described her as very dedicated and acutely sensitive to her patients’ needs and concerns. This is Sarah’s third Devlin Scholarship.
Elena Pavlenkov of Winchester is the daughter of Victor Pavlenkov and Eileen Carney. She graduated from Winchester High School and UMass Amherst with undergraduate studies in Public Health, during which time she studied abroad in India working with women on sustainable hygiene and other related health and wellness issues.
Elena is entering her second year of a combined BSN-MSN degree program at Northeastern University, and is currently training on the Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner track. One of Elena’s instructors described her as incredibly enthusiastic and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills. Elena co-founded Northeastern’s Students for Social Justice Group which, in conjunction with the School of Law, helps immigrants seeking asylum status.
Elena takes great interest in helping immigrant communities with the sociological factors that influence their health and culture. This is Elena’s second Devlin Scholarship.
Michael Seward of Winchester is the son of David and Susan. He is a graduate of Winchester High School and Harvard University, and is entering his third year at Harvard Medical School. Michael played varsity hockey in Winchester and for all four years at Harvard University.
Michael worked at an infectious disease lab at Mass General Hospital, and developed a keen interest in nutrition and healthy eating while teaching a nutrition workshop called “Cooking Without Kitchens” to homeless families. He expanded this interest in nutrition into an honors thesis at Harvard. Michael is interested in a career in clinical medicine including research and a role in the field of health policy.
He is the Wellness Chair at Harvard Medical and started an organization called Medicine in Motion with four classmates designed to further philanthropy and fitness in the medical profession. In 2018, Michael participated in the 200-mile Pan Mass Challenge bike race and raised money for the Zakim Center at Dana Farber Hospital. This is Michael’s third Devlin Scholarship.
IN MEMORIAM
In the 59 years since our founding, we have given 355 scholarships to 187 students attending 67 different schools in 18 states and Canada.
The following is a list of those in whose memory contributions were made and which, in part, made this year’s awards possible: Eugene Cataldo, Marjorie Dearth, Andy Devlin, Estelle Devlin, Eugene Devlin, Jack Devlin, James Devlin, John Devlin, Michael Devlin, Ann Marie Gailis, Nancy Geenty, Irene Harris, Tom Heneghan, Ruth Innes Pfaffle, Danny Maffeo, and in thanksgiving of Edwina Bell.
Contributions are gratefully accepted, and may be made in the form of a general donation, a memorial gift, or in celebration of a birthday or anniversary, or in thanksgiving for any event. For more information, or to download a donation form, visit our website at www.devlinmedicalscholarship.org (no hyphen).
APPLICATIONS
Applications are accepted from January to May. Qualified candidates must be accepted to an accredited medical or nursing school. We do not accept applications from students in pre-med or other health-related fields or undergraduate programs. Applicants must be residents of Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, Winchester, or Woburn. For further information or to obtain an application visit the website. For questions send an email to devlinscholarship@gmail.com or call 781-438-7828.
