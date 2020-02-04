WINCHESTER - Last week, both the Select Board and Zoning Board of Appeals met at the same time. While the ZBA continued its hearing on the 40B project planned for River Street, the Select Board heard from Town Manager Lisa Wong who crafted a letter with some of the board’s comments on the project.
The letter, signed by chairman Mariano Goluboff, alerts the ZBA to some issues the board has with the project involving traffic, architecture, stormwater, and water & sewer. For traffic, the board cited a peer review conducted by Toole Design Group of the applicant’s traffic study conducted by Vanasse & Associates, Inc. The board agreed with Toole that the applicant:
• install a sidewalk along River Street between the project site and Cross Street
• increase bike storage and bike parking on the project site
• ensure all plantings, landscaping and signage along the site frontage do not restrict sight distance, and vegetation is kept to a height no more than three feet about street level
• provide an updated crash analysis which identifies additional pedestrian related crashes which have occurred along Cross Street between 2012-2016
• provide additional crosswalks and detectable warning panels within the project site
• coordinate the proposed circulation and access to the project site with the Winchester Fire Department
• coordinate with the Winchester School Department on the design and location of a school bus waiting area on the site
Additionally, the board believes the project will have a major impact on the intersection of Cross Street at Holton Street/East Street/Lowell Avenue. According to Vanasse & Associates, Inc, the developer, Geoffrey Engler, is “committed” to provide funds for the installation of a traffic signal.
However, the developer wants the town to share some of the cost-burden. To determine how much the town would pay, he proposed counting residents as far as a half-mile away (which would include Woburn) as users of the intersection. Under that guideline, the developer would owe approximately $256,000. The town would, therefore, owe the rest, potentially a million dollars.
The board discussed ways to encourage the developer to pay more, but came up empty on new ideas.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said, “I don’t know how to get them to pay more, especially if the half-mile radius is standard.”
For architecture, Wong wrote the board “agrees with the comments and recommendations from Carlone & Associates” regarding landscape/site drawings. She said they support:
• increase use of brick veneer instead of manufactured materials
• increase in the size of the playground on the site
• more mature trees
• new use of a mixture of warm and cool materials
For stormwater, Wong wrote the board agrees with comments and recommendations by VHB in their most recent memo. This means the board supports the recommendation that:
• the applicant be required to complete confirmatory test pits within the proposed footprints for the underground infiltration systems prior to construction to confirm that actual soil texture and seasonal high groundwater is consistent with that used in design
• the applicant should coordinate with the geotechnical and mechanical engineers to determine pipe inverts and pipe materials
Finally, for water & sewer, Wong wrote the board agrees with the comments and recommendations made by Weston & Sampson in their most recent letter. The board, therefore, supports the recommendation that the applicant pay for all rehabilitation to the sanitary sewer system within the flow path of the development as outlined in a previous memo in addition to the town’s sewer demand fee.
Because the board didn’t know if the ZBA would close the public hearing that night, and the ZBA doesn’t accept any comments once the comment period is closed, chairman Goluboff signed the letter. Since the ZBA continued the hearing to its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and the board meets again this Monday, they could conceivably alter the letter or make amendments if necessary.
