WINCHESTER - Are gas-powered leaf blowers a major nuisance for Winchester residents? According to the group Quiet Clean Winchester they are. Therefore, the group will bring a citizen’s petition to fall Town Meeting in the hopes of minimizing the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.
Rachel Whitehouse, who co-chairs Quiet Clean Winchester with George Wood, spoke to the Select Board recently and asked for their support of her group’s warrant article. She called it specifically designed for Winchester.
She mentioned some towns phased out gas-powered leaf blowers or required them to operate at a certain decibel level; however, she said that’s not the case with her group’s article. Instead, she referred to her article as a simple request: all electric leaf blowers can be used all year round, but limit gas-powered leaf blowers to April - May 15 and October - November 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for landscapers and for homeowners from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Whitehouse said she also wants to see annual permit requirements for commercial leaf blower operators. This request is where she may have lost some of the Select Board, as chair Rich Mucci called it an issue that needs to be looked at.
“This could be onerous,” he pointed out.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph called it concerning, but Whitehouse felt it could be enforced by the police department, as she said the chief would have a list of permits and could mail any tickets to the owner of the company.
Mucci suggested this would lead to an appeal and asked why the police wouldn’t just give any ticket to the crew on site. Whitehouse said the responsibility goes back to the owner.
“We need some type of enforcement and this would be fairly simple to implement,” the co-chair of Quiet Clean Winchester said.
When asked by Select Board member John Fallon how much time the police would spend monitoring the activity of landscapers, Whitehouse didn’t specifically answer; instead, she said it would be consistently applied among all users.
If adopted, the bylaw would go into effect on June 1, 2023. According to Whitehouse, it would reduce noise, toxic pollution and support the town’s climate goals. She added how more than 65 households signed the petition.
When asked if her group approached the Board of Health, who takes responsibility for such matters, she said no one had spoken to them yet. Therefore, along with other factors, including waiting for town counsel to review the article, the Select Board didn’t offer their support. The board could at a later date when they vote to recommend favorable or unfavorable action on all the motions.
