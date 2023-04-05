WINCHESTER – Winchester Hospital has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of April.
The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Winchester Hospital was selected as the April beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 695 Main Street in Winchester. Winchester Hospital will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during April, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“Winchester Hospital is a community hospital, and we are proud to have Stop & Shop as a community partner,” said Al Campbell, President of Winchester Hospital. “We are honored they chose us as this month’s Community Bag Program beneficiary, and we certainly appreciate the community’s contribution to exceptional healthcare.”
For more information on the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, visit stopandshop.2givelocal.com.
About Winchester Hospital
Winchester Hospital is a 229-bed facility and leading provider of comprehensive health care services in northwest suburban Boston offering a broad range of surgical specialties, including general, bariatric, urologic, thoracic, otolaryngology (ENT), vascular, and orthopedic surgery. They also deliver care in other areas, including pediatrics, cardiology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, rehabilitation, radiation oncology, pain management, obstetrics/gynecology and a Level IIB Special Care Nursery. For more information about Winchester Hospital, visit www.winchesterhospital.org.
Winchester Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.
