WINCHESTER - For the longest time, Winchester’s death toll due to COVID-19 remained at seven residents. However, just recently an eighth resident passed away from the coronavirus. In total, 125 people tested positive with eight deaths and one active case. 116 people recovered.
With all the talk concerning the upcoming presidential election in November and children going back to school, talk about the coronavirus waned over the past few weeks (compared to how the media covered the virus for the previous five months). The return of sports also put talk of COVID-19 on the back burner.
But the virus, as evidenced by the high death toll in America, remains as deadly as back in the spring and early summer. In fact, it could get worse in the fall when the virus and the seasonal flu combine to form a potentially dangerous one-two punch.
Even Massachusetts, which did yeoman’s work to lower the number of cases and deaths since highs in April and May, saw a slight uptick in cases in recent days. Cases have hit more than 300 on several occasions.
Therefore, to mitigate the spread, Governor Charlie Baker reduced the limit on outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50 people (indoor gatherings remain at 25 people). These apply to both public and private properties (this means no wild, end-of-summer parties or big Labor Day cookouts).
As always, Massachusetts requires residents to wear face coverings when out in public or when more than 10 people from different households will be mixing. Not only that, but the governor also postponed step two of phase III of the state’s reopening plan indefinitely.
The state updated restaurant rules to state alcoholic beverages may only be served for on-site consumption if accompanied by orders for food prepared on-site. This means bars remained closed, and bar tops inside restaurants remain off limits except when seated at a table next to the bar.
Clearly, none of this is enjoyable, but it remains necessary. It’s especially necessary if parents want their children back in a school building full-time any time soon. Many communities including Winchester, Woburn, Burlington, and Wilmington voted for a hybrid school reopening model that sees kids learning from home at least part-time.
However, if people refuse to follow the guidelines and cases and deaths rise, many school districts will shut down in-school learning completely and return to at-home instruction similar to what happened in April and May.
One silver lining, the upcoming fall and winter seasons bring with them colder, rainier, windier, and eventually snowier weather. These are all many good reasons to stay inside.
