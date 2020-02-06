WINCHESTER - The Select Board received a report on the town budget through December (basically halfway through the fiscal year) from Town Comptroller Stacie Ward at its latest meeting. In the report, she highlights revenue, expenditures, water & sewer, and recreation issues.
Revenue
Ward noted how property tax revenue is meeting expectations. Residents will actually pay less than anticipated, as the town only used $6.2M of the $10M override instead of the projected $6.7M. This leaves about $3.75M for future years. Ward wrote that tax levy, receipts, state aid, debt exclusions, and final budget needs for FY20 were “reconciled” after fall Town Meeting resulting in a $450k decrease in the tax levy.
Motor vehicle & boat excise is low compared to the budget at this point in the fiscal year due to the fact that the first FY20 commitment won’t be processed until February or March.
PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) revenue is the late FY19 payment from Winchester Hospital (received in August). Ward wrote that the agreements are in the process of being negotiated beyond this year.
The Department of Revenue certified tax rate/recap in early December; therefore, the FY20 and FY19 estimated revenue balances include adjustments based on the final tax certification.
Indirects from the Enterprise Fund are posted quarterly up front; therefore, 50 percent of the indirects have been processed as of Dec. 31.
Expenditures
Salary budgets are less than 50 percent spent, which Ward noted is to be expected through December, and everything appears on target minus the snow & ice budget and legal costs. She alerted department heads to notify her (and/or the Town Manager’s Office) if any budget issues arise during the year.
Some budgets, however, will be spent more than the expected 50 percent due in some cases to health insurance and worker’s compensation, which now gets paid several months up front.
Ward mentioned some changes related to votes taken at Town Meeting relating to debt service (interest decrease and BAN pay down which is a transfer to the high school capital project fund) and an increase across several departments for changes in telephone costs as a result of upgrading to a VOIP system.
No Reserve Fund transfers from the Finance Committee in FY20 yet, according to the comptroller. She mentioned the need for one very soon for the legal budget. For snow and ice, though, because the town can overspend, any deficit will be presented to Spring Town Meeting without the need for a transfer.
Subsidies to the Enterprise Fund are posted quarterly up front; therefore, 50 percent of the subsidies have been processed as of Dec. 31.
Free Cash and reserve fund activity
FY19’s Free Cash was certified in the amount of $8,835,968 on Sept. 19, 2019. Fall Town Meeting voted to use just over $1M to fund the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust ($500,000), Capital Stabilization ($500,000) and various town departments ($4,518)
Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund
Ward noted this budget appears to be operating as planned and will meet budgeted targets, with the exception of user charge revenue. She wrote that usage has decreased compared to the same two quarters last fiscal year. Even though there was a rate increase voted to take effect in FY20, it wasn’t enough to justify the increase in revenues budgeted.
Fall Town Meeting addressed this issue by reducing the estimated revenues and funding the budget with retained earnings, but as Ward has noted in the past, this is only a short-term solution.
She mentioned further analysis and the potential stormwater fee will be necessary to determine how to keep the fund sustainable knowing costs will only increase.
Recreation Enterprise Fund
Ward stated this fund appears to be operating as planned.
