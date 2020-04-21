WINCHESTER - According to the Board of Health, as of April 10, 2020, only vacant residential and commercial property for sale in Winchester may be shown in-person to prospective buyers and the public at large. This action was taken in order to be protective of the public by limiting the opportunity for the person-to-person transmission of COVID-19/coronavirus.
Property owners, Real Estate Agents, Brokers and anyone else involved in showing property may choose to implement further restrictions or cease in-person showings of vacant property altogether.
The following Board of Health guidelines must be followed by all for in-person showings of vacant property. (Note for further prevention information, go to CDC.gov):
1. No more than three persons in total are allowed within the property at one time. a. Consider narrowing the pool of people seeking an in-person showing. For example, only
those who are pre-qualified.
2. Personal Protection and Hygiene:
a. Anyone who is ill is prohibited from attending. Individuals experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms must remain in their own home.
b. All persons must wear/use*: i. Face covering, such as a mask or cloth covering over the mouth and nose. ii. Disposable gloves and/or alternatively readily available hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
c. Limit touching of surfaces to the extent feasible.
3. Social Distancing:
a. All persons must maintain at least 6 feet apart from one another at all times;
b. No in-person transactions, such as signing of documents are to occur that could otherwise be carried out electronically.
* Disposable masks and gloves must be discarded in a trash receptacle. If gloves are worn, remove them first, wash/sanitize hands and then remove face covering without directly touching face. For information regarding face coverings, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy- cloth-face-coverings.html
