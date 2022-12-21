WINCHESTER - The Select Board held a public hearing concerning the addition of sidewalks on Ridge Street north to the Woburn line. Currently, sidewalks exist on Ridge Street until the intersection of Buckman and Wincrest drives (just north of the Vinson-Owen School).
The town reached out to Toole Design Group about extending the sidewalks, but only on the western side. At the hearing, many parents who live on the eastern side expressed dismay at their children possibly having to cross Ridge Street to walk on the sidewalk on the western side and then cross again to get back to the eastern side to enter the Vinson-Owen School.
Most everyone suggested a sidewalk on both sides (or at least on the eastern side) so students could walk directly to the Vinson-Owen School (they would enter through the back and the staff parking lot, but at that time there would be minimal traffic, according to the parents who spoke).
Erica Guidoboni, Project Engineer from Toole, said the sidewalks would be five feet wide. DPW Director Jay Gill, attending his last Select Board meeting, felt very strongly about the project and wanted to see it move forward.
The board did not take any votes, as Guidoboni said the project was still in the “preliminary stages.” She couldn’t even offer a concrete cost estimate except to suggest $100,000 for engineering work and $200,000 for construction. The town would mainly use Ch. 90 funds to cover the cost of the project.
Gill also mentioned the possibility of adding in a crosswalk, but Guidoboni said that would be difficult without a sidewalk on the other side. One of the reasons Toole chose not to develop plans for a sidewalk on the eastern side concerned elevation issues. Gill noted, as well, the original idea that children shouldn’t enter the Vinson-Owen School through the back way; however, parents said things changed over the past 10-plus years.
Issues like this, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said, were the reason the board attached a traffic study to any major school-related project (such as with the soon-to-be new Lynch Elementary School).
Ruth Trimarchi, who lives in the area, also alerted the board’s attention to needed work from the Vinson-Owen School south on Ridge Street toward the Wright-Locke Farm and the Arlington line. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph admitted the town does have areas on Ridge Street missing sidewalks.
She acknowledged the town still has lots of projects to finish.
As for installing sidewalks on the east side of Ridge Street, Guidoboni said Toole could start with a feasibility assessment to see if it can even be done and what the cost would look like. Going forward, the board will hold at least one more public hearing on this matter.
