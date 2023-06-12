WINCHESTER - After a contentious debate, the Select Board eventually authorized the use of up to $194,325.70 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a new bucket truck to replace the one damaged in an accident on Cross Street.
According to new DPW Director Robert LaBossiere, a member of the DPW, driving the bucket truck while the foreman who usually drove it was on vacation, crashed into the Cross Street bridge back in April. The accident left the truck totaled, thus necessitating the need for a replacement.
The board, particularly member John Fallon, expressed disappointment in the matter.
“I’m annoyed by this,” Fallon exclaimed about the accident, wondering how this could happen. “It’s a disgrace. How did he not know about the bridge?”
He asked the DPW director if the employee was trained to drive that particular truck and LaBossiere noted he was. LaBossiere also said the young man was a “very, very good worker” whom he believed lost sleep over the accident.
“No one feels worse than him,” the DPW director stated, adding, going forward, only specific people will be allowed to drive that kind of truck.
While it’s used mostly for tree trimming and removal, Town Manager Beth Rudolph said it’s not only a “tree truck,” as it can be used to put up and take down light displays, such as during the holiday season.
When Fallon inquired about how often the DPW uses the truck, LaBossiere said often, adding he could take it out every day. He said calls regarding trees are the biggest ones the DPW receives.
Therefore, LaBossiere found a usable truck that can be ready by September. It’s not brand new, but the DPW director said it could take 15 months to build a new truck for the town. This leaves the town with limited options: borrow one from Woburn, rent one for $5,000 per month, lease one (but only for three years), or purchase the truck LaBossiere found.
He said, while the new truck won’t have any bells and whistles, it will have everything the town needs.
This left the board with one question to answer: how do they fund it? Though they settled on ARPA, the board also discussed going through the capital process, using Free Cash or using a reserve fund transfer.
Each suggestion came with its own set of problems: Free Cash usage requires a vote of Town Meeting and the next Town Meeting doesn’t convene until November (two months after the truck would be ready and potentially purchased by another community); a reserve fund transfer requires the approval of the Finance Committee (and, as vice-chair Anthea Brady noted, there’s no guarantee of that happening); and the capital process would take them to Town Meeting, thereby offering the board the same issue as using Free Cash.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested the town rent or lease a truck until they could put the request into the capital queue to purchase one. He also suggested issuing a letter of intent to notify the company of the board’s desire to purchase the truck (with money coming from either a reserve fund transfer, the Capital Planning Committee or Free Cash).
Chair Rich Mucci, on the other hand, pushed to buy the truck right now with ARPA funds. He said it might not be available for long.
“We have to replace the truck eventually,” he pointed out.
Rudolph said if the town didn’t have ARPA funds they would have to use the capital process. Select Board member Michelle Prior, who suggested using Free Cash or a reserve fund transfer, asked her fellow board members to be “thoughtful of what we would do without ARPA.” Ultimately, though, she voted in favor of using the federal funds.
While Bettencourt, Fallon and Prior all seemed on the fence about using ARPA money, Mucci pushed his board to take the easiest path, pointing out the town could risk losing the truck if it doesn’t act.
However, Bettencourt pushed back on the notion the board should always take the easiest route. He believed it was fair to ask questions regarding the town’s use of ARPA funds. He thought the reserve fund existed for this type of problem, pressing the board to come back in a few weeks with more information (and after speaking with the Finance Committee).
“It’s fair to go through the normal process,” he advised, adding how the board keeps getting “11th hour requests” for ARPA funds.
Mucci reminded the board how this truck just became available.
“We have needs that need to be met,” the chair exclaimed. “I wished this town budgeted differently, but we don’t. We do the best we can.”
Mucci also suggested the town didn’t budget properly under Bettencourt’s leadership (Bettencourt served as chair before Mucci joined the board), a statement Bettencourt took issue with, noting how much Winchester spends on its capital projects. Bettencourt said the town spends as much or more on capital than any other comparable community.
Because the accident happened in April, Prior wondered if the board should know about these incidents sooner. Brady said that discussion and the current discussion about purchasing the truck were two different conversations.
In the end, although the board (outside of the chair and to a lesser extend the vice-chair) didn’t seem overly jazzed about it, they unanimously approved the use of ARPA funds to pay for the new bucket truck.
