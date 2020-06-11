WINCHESTER - With 156 in favor, Town Meeting passed Article 5 to authorize the Select Board to convey to the MBTA any and all temporary and permanent interests in real property owned by the town, in and around the vicinity of the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station, needed by the MBTA, its agents, successors and assigns, for the purpose of permitting the MBTA to make improvements to the station.
The project consists of reconstructing the ramp and installing a new stair on Laraway Road; installing a new stair and elevator on the inbound side at the Waterfield Lot; installing a new elevator, stair and ramp on the outbound side at the Aberjona Lot; and installing a new stair and elevator on MBTA-owned property behind the buildings on Laraway Road.
Town Counsel Mina Markarious informed Town Meeting that last year the MBTA requested the town be authorized to take any easements needed for construction at the station. The transit authority has since identified additional areas of need for temporary and permanent easements.
These plans have been in the works for nearly a decade, according to Town Engineer Beth Rudolph. The station runs from the Quill Rotary in the north to the Abjerona parking lot to the south. Rudolph said residents could expect construction to begin either late this year or early next year.
Whenever construction does start, Rudolph said the MBTA would close the station for 28 months. There had been talk of keeping some of the station available to commuters, but ultimately, the transit authority decided to close the entire station so work could finish quicker. Commuters will have to use the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station.
Rudolph said the town would “evaluate ways to increase” parking at Wedgemere. To get people from Winchester Center to Wedgemere, both the town and MBTA discussed using a shuttle; however, Rudolph informed Town Meeting that plan is now “out of the scope of the MBTA budget.” Though she added both sides can continue the discussion, residents may have to get themselves to Wedgemere.
Markarious said the permanent easements would be at Laraway Road, the Waterfield parking lot and the Aberjona parking lot. He added how this new plan supersedes the one presented last spring.
Town Meeting member Sally Dale stressed how the town should get what it deserves for the takings including streetscapes and preservation. Markarious said negotiations between the town and MBTA involve who maintains control of the properties, as a large portion of them lie on MBTA land.
Town Meeting member Brian McCarthy inquired about traffic flow during construction and Rudolph said the town would maintain prior access closest to the station for fire vehicles.
Town Meeting member Colin Simson wondered if the rotary would ever not be available for traffic and Rudolph said some closure would be needed as the MBTA will build a platform over the rotary. She added she doesn’t expect it to be occupied for the full duration of construction.
When asked by Town Meeting member Roger Wilson about access to Ginn Field, Rudolph said vehicles would be able to access the field during construction.
In order to speed up the construction schedule, besides closing the entire station, Rudolph suggested possible night and weekend work. The construction may also slightly crossover with Eversource work on the 115kV line, but Rudolph noted the Eversource work should finish by next summer (also, Eversource won’t be going through the town center).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.