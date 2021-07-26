WINCHESTER - The Town Common Task Force group is currently developing an online, neutral, town-wide, silos-busting communications platform that member Fred Yen is excited about.
The Town Common Task Force consists of a small group of volunteers and has been around since the aftermath of the 2016 election, noted Yen. The sole mission of the group is to be of service to Winchester in building a caring and inclusive community and to provide actual and virtual gathering spaces. It was started by the Network for Social Justice, the Select Board, and the School Committee. It also includes representatives from the business, cultural and non-profit communities.
Their programs have been a mix of live civic conversations and creating online tools. They have held eight civic gatherings over three years, pre-COVID. The online communications platform will consist of a comprehensive community calendar, with which they will partner with town government, a community newsfeed, which they will partner with WinCam, and a meeting forum for the whole spectrum of community organizations.
The group is still in the early stages of this platform as they are in the development phase. Yen mentioned that the group is working with Agaric, a developer cooperative, who has already built the calendar component for the City of Cambridge called finditcambridge.
While the group believes there is no substitute for actual civic gatherings, participants felt that the single biggest opportunity to strengthen civic engagement and promote collaboration in Winchester is the creation of a website that would link users to information on municipal, school, and community organizations and activities.
They stated that “such a website would facilitate active coordination and planning between community organizations, promote volunteerism and civic engagement, as well as foster constructive dialog across differences.”
