WINCHESTER - Following a quick, 20-minute discussion back in mid-December, the Select Board unanimously chose Beth Rudolph to be its new permanent town manager. She had been serving as interim town manager since October of 2021 (as well as town engineer).
Last Monday, Chair of the Select Board Rich Mucci announced the town and Rudolph agreed on a three-year contract that keeps her in Winchester until at least February of 2026. This means Rudolph will remain employed by the town, barring some unforeseen breakup, for the better part of two decades.
Rudolph began her Winchester journey in 2004 as the town’s assistant town engineer, before taking over for Bob Conway in 2010 as the town engineer. For the past decade, she served in the role before deciding to wade into deeper waters in 2021 when then-Town Manager Lisa Wong left for South Hadley.
At that time, the town needed a replacement, at least on a temporary basis and Rudolph threw her at in the ring, so to speak. The board felt she possessed the necessary skills to succeed in the new role.
“I’m very interested in applying the skills I acquired as town engineer to the acting town manager role,” she said at the time.
Rudolph said back in September of 2021 it would be a team effort with the Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood and Town Comptroller Stacie Ward.
“She’s not just a good engineer, she can be a good town manager,” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff acknowledged at the time the board appointed her as the interim town manager. “We’ll be in good hands.”
Clearly, with the board giving her a three-year contract as the permanent town manager, Goluboff had prescient foresight.
Not only will Rudolph remain the town manager, she’ll also be allowed to keep her side hustle going thanks to a vote of the board. Rudolph has a side hobby as a painter. The board’s vote allows her to continue selling her artwork.
