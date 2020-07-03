WINCHESTER - This week, the Select Board approved the painting of a crosswalk across Waterfield Road near the bridge and the addition of two handicapped ramps.
Town Engineer Beth Rudolph said they hired Toole Design Group to look into the area on Waterfield Road where the Tri-Community Bikeway and the walking path come together. She said Toole determined there was sufficient site-distance to safely install a crosswalk near the bridge.
Rudolph recommended the contractor working on the bridge install two handicapped ramps and paint the crosswalk. This could result in the loss of one or two spaces.
When Select Board member Mariano Goluboff inquired about making it a raised crosswalk, Rudolph felt that would be a long-term and more expensive project costing approximately $15,000-$20,000 for design and another $60,000-$90,000 for construction.
If the board ultimately chooses to install the raised crosswalk, it would eliminate the ramps, which Rudolph said will run the town $5,000-$6,000. Until the board makes that decision, Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said they have the chance to reach a “resolution to a real safety concern in the area.”
He added the town could put the raised crosswalk in the Capital Planning Committee’s queue.
