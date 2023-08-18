WINCHESTER — In 1935, an extraordinary young man graduated from Winchester High School, Richard Sully Leghorn (1919-2018). At age 16, he gave an impressive salutatory address on Science in Education which argued for making science classes more available and introducing them sooner, a speech which indicated where his own academic and career interests lay.
“Science is the greatest vocation of all, the one which is remaking the world today,” he said in 1935. “Every practical device today is possible only because of the discovery some true scientist made yesterday.” Further, “The victories of man over fire, sea, air, and next, perhaps, atomic energy—that type of victory is the only important and worthwhile type. Our aims should be to better life, and such accomplishments, however small, are the important ones.”
The young man practiced what he preached. In 2006, after a lifetime of applying scientific thought to a succession of world challenges, Leghorn was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame. His obituary in 2018 stated that “he takes his place among a shortlist of unsung heroes whose role in the cold war may have averted nuclear catastrophe.”
At age 20, Leghorn graduated from MIT with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and a reserve commission as an Army second lieutenant. He began working for the Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, New York, (and learned to fly) but early in 1941, six months before Pearl Harbor, accepted an active-duty assignment in research and development at Wright Field’s Aeronautical Photographic Laboratory.
War Work
While Winchester contributed many pilots to World War II, Leghorn’s aviation story was unique within the town, since he served as a combat reconnaissance pilot.
Going overseas in 1943, he commanded the 30th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron from August 1943 to July 1944, was deployed to the 9th Air Force in England, and the 67th Tactical Reconnaissance Group. Starting in January 1944, in preparation for the D-Day invasion, he and his unit began flying missions from England over northern France, gathering detailed intelligence by photographing German forces, transportation networks (bridges, rail junctions, airfields), communications facilities, and other targets.
After the landings on June 6, 1944, Leghorn’s unit flew in support of the U. S. First Army as it advanced through France, including the Battle of the Bulge at year’s end, and the drive into Germany during the spring of 1945.
In Sept. 1944, Major (soon to be Lt. Col.) Leghorn was interviewed by a Boston Globe reporter. He said he had just returned from a reconnaissance flight along the Rhine “with no weapon except a camera.” The planes flew in the dirtiest kind of weather, even when the ceilings were practically zero, the major said.
At that time the Germans were in retreat, and one of the most valuable bits of information Leghorn’s group was getting was indication of what direction they were taking. The amount of work the group did, the reporter wrote, was indicated by their laboratory developing ordinarily 60,000 prints of photographs each day.
The reconnaissance group had two distinct forces, high-altitude photographers and low-altitude cameramen. Leghorn flew combat missions at high altitudes to avoid enemy flak and fighters, but he also modified aircraft for taking detailed pictures flying low over the beaches of Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, and the Rhine.
“You’d like to know my biggest thrill?” he asked the Globe reporter. It was “going over the Falaise pocket at 1800 feet in a puddle-jumping L-5 and taking pictures of the battle with a hand camera.”
In April 1945, Winchester Star readers learned that broadcaster Lowell Thomas had just completed a flight over the embattled city of Berlin in a Mustang fighter and that Leghorn was the officer in command. The Star also reported, “In a letter home [Leghorn] describes interesting incidents of the great struggle now going on including 12 Germans who surrendered to him while flying over them ahead of the infantry and the finding of a number of British officers, most of whom had been imprisoned for more than five years.”
By V-E Day, Leghorn had been awarded the DFC, Soldier’s Cross, Croix de Guerre, and a Silver Star, the last for accomplishing a reconnaissance flight over Germany from which those who had attempted it previously had failed to return. But Leghorn did the hitherto impossible. He returned, despite an engine on fire and 58 bullet holes riddling his plane.
Atomic Tests
Leghorn’s subsequent career was directed by an intense concern for national security. On leave after V-J Day, while in Roswell, NM, Leghorn was recalled to active duty early in 1946 as deputy commander of the aerial group which photographed the Project Crossroads atomic tests at the Bikini Atoll.
He told a Globe reporter at Kwajalein Airfield, who arrived after they had seven dress rehearsals, “We will take 4,000,000 pictures” which would be analyzed and made available to President Eisenhower’s evaluation board.
Invited to view one of the planes, the reporter stated, “Every available space in the B-29 was being utilized for cameras.” There were holes for cameras everywhere, in the bomb bays, in the blisters, in each turret, on the top and bottom sides.
But quickly the challenge was not photographing the tests but rather dealing with what he experienced while flying above the explosions.
“What Leghorn witnessed horrified him,” author Annie Jacobsen wrote. It changed his life.
“I knew at that moment we couldn’t have another war,” he said in an interview with author Philip Taubman.
He put his mind to high-altitude aerial reconnaissance as a peace-keeping measure and to promoting it in Washington.
Cold War
“With the advent of the atomic bomb there is now a demand for reconnaissance before the outbreak of hostilities. If our political defenses fail, our security will come at least from military intelligence. We must know what other nations are doing during the critical period before hostilities,” Leghorn said at the opening of the Boston University Optical Research Laboratory in Dec. 1946.
During the Korean Conflict when Col. Leghorn was again recalled to active duty, his work strengthened his convictions about the country’s pursuing high-altitude strategic reconnaissance capability.
As summarized by the Air Force Space Command, “Colonel Leghorn worked at the Pentagon in early 1952 for then Colonel Bernard Schriever on development planning for reconnaissance systems. He laid the groundwork for the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft through his extensive work on the secret ‘Beacon Hill’ study–a report that identified extremely high-altitude vehicles that could carry improved sensors near or over Soviet territory. During the 1950s and 1960s, Colonel Leghorn became deeply involved with public policy related to national security, arms control and disarmament. As a consultant to President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s assistant for Disarmament Affairs from 1955 to 1956, he was instrumental in formulating the ‘Open Skies’ doctrine.”
In the 1950s, Leghorn lobbied for photoreconnaissance satellites. He even helped with the technology. In 1957, after resigning from Kodak, he founded the Itek Corporation (with a plant in Waltham) which developed high-resolution photographic systems for reconnaissance satellites and participated in a then secret spy-satellite program called Corona.
Leghorn headed several other companies specializing in communications and security, including Dasa Corporation and Eidak Corporation, as well as cable television companies. On the 50th anniversary of his graduation from MIT (1989), he established the Richard S. Leghorn Professorship in Management of Technological Innovation at the Sloan School of Management.
Winning recipe
Back in 1935, Leghorn’s yearbook entry described him as a recipe including “two heaping cups of ingenuity,” imagination, and “a goodly portion of understanding mixed with versatility.” Through the years, he employed all these ingredients, leading to his being characterized at his death as “brilliant and compassionate.”
“Science is the greatest vocation of all,” he said in 1935. “The one which is remaking the world today, the one without which there would be no progress.”
Some of that subsequent progress may be put down to a youth for whom the studies begun in Winchester’s schools became focused on securing a better, safer life for the nation.
