WINCHESTER - 2020, what a concept!
As the longest year in recorded history comes to a close tonight, it makes sense to look back and see what actually happened (as opposed to what people hallucinated or dreamed up or imagined).
Obviously, coronavirus dominated the year. The Select Board moved from in-person meetings at the Town Hall to Zoom meetings in March. Other boards and committees would follow suit and eventually Town Manager Lisa Wong effectively closed Town Hall to the general public (it’s open now, but by appointment only).
Winchester rescheduled both town election and spring Town Meeting to June, but ended up holding Town Meeting remotely (for the fall, as well; whereas some communities held Town Meeting outdoors with members spaced six-feet apart, Winchester utilized Zoom and a program called VVoter to record the votes).
The town’s budget took a hit, but survived due to strategic planning, fiscal conservation and the federal CARES Act that reimbursed the town for coronavirus-related expenses such as Personal Protective Equipment. FY22 may not look much better as the coronavirus actually worsened over the past two months.
Thankfully, states began distributing vaccines this month to front-line workers and those who live and work in long-term care facilities. Next year, essential workers, the elderly and those considered immunocompromised will be eligible for the vaccination followed by the general public possibly in the spring.
Fortunately, the coronavirus didn’t stop the town from moving forward with passing its Climate Action Plan, a budget for FY21, and union contracts for police officers and firefighters. The town also adjusted water & sewer rates, used money from the town’s Fletcher Fund to assist with coronavirus relief and continued to move forward with various affordable housing projects.
On the school side, teachers and students became proficient at online learning as the governor shut down schools in the spring and only partially reopened them this fall. Of course there was much debate about whether students should be inside school buildings at all fearing concern about the coronavirus spreading.
As a way to appease some people, the school adopted a hybrid model whereby students would experience in-person learning two days a week, but split so some students came in Monday and Tuesday and others came in Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the school closed for cleaning. On days students weren’t in school, they would learn at home.
When not debating in-person versus in school learning, Winchester managed to find time to eliminate the school’s mascot and logo. At the end of July, the School Committee voted unanimously to remove the Sachem name and logo from Winchester High School. Many residents commented during a marathon School Committee session over the summer how the name was racist, insulting and embarrassing, even pointing out the town was mispronouncing Sachem this whole time (it should be pronounced sock-em and not say-chem).
The town also took on broader racial issues stemming from the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and police shooting of Jacob Blake, members of the Black community victimized by what many see as an unjust and racist criminal justice system in America. In June, the Select Board, School Committee, Town Manager, and Superintendent signed a joint statement on police brutality and systemic racism with the Network for Social Justice.
The Select Board started an antiracism project. The proposal draft noted that "Winchester, Massachusetts would like to understand what it would mean for it to become an antiracist town. Championed by the Select Board, the project will explore how the principles and practices of antiracism might inform the policies institutions, strategies, and values of the Town of Winchester."
Members of the town also protested police brutality in front of Town Hall during the summer with some calling for defunding police departments (not specifically Winchester’s) and demanding the officers responsible brought to justice (charges were filed in the murder of George Floyd, but no trial date has been set; chargers were not filed in the death of Breonna Taylor as the Attorney General of Kentucky said a grand jury returned no indictments - some members of the grand jury said later they didn’t feel as though they received all the information available).
No matter how you look at it, 2020 will go down as an unforgettable year that seemed to last a lifetime for so many. Here’s to hoping for a reversal of fortune in 2021.
