WINCHESTER - Duck, duck, who?
It appears both State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and his opponent, Wakefield Town Councilor Edward Dombroski, have accused the other of running and hiding when it comes to the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Dombroski, the Republican challenger attempting to unseat Sen. Lewis in the Fifth Middlesex District, accused the incumbent of refusing to participate in a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winchester.
In a statement, Dombroski said, “Senator Lewis should show up and defend his record. This is a job interview. The voters of this district deserve to hear from both of the people seeking this office so they can make an informed decision when they vote.”
In response, Sen. Lewis pointed to the debate the two men will have, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, hosted by Wakefield Community Access Television, saying it would get broadcast to all the communities in the Fifth Middlesex District. Those communities include Wakefield, Reading, Stoneham, Winchester, Melrose and Malden.
“I’m looking forward to debating my Republican opponent in a district-wide debate,” the senator said, adding how WCAT “is collaborating with all the other local cable access stations and media outlets across the 5th Middlesex Senate District to ensure that the concerns and interests of all voters in the district are represented in this debate.”
Sen. Lewis then fired back, suggesting Dombroski was performing a disappearing act of his own by not “sharing any of his positions on the critical issues facing our communities and Commonwealth.” He added how his opponent “is clearly the candidate who doesn’t want voters to know where he really stands on contentious issues or what solutions he has to offer.”
The senator claimed his record is public and his votes and what he stands for can be found at www.electjasonlewis.com. Dombroski, meanwhile, thinks Sen. Lewis is performing a tried-and-true strategy used by incumbents, which includes not participating in debates so they “don’t have to answer to voters.”
Dombroski called for six debates (or forums), one in each community represented in the Fifth Middlesex District. He suggested that since Sen. Lewis has been on Beacon Hill for 13 years, “you would think he’d have a lot of accomplishments to point to.”
The Republican challenger went on to say, “I don’t understand why he would not want to give voters in all the communities we are seeking to represent the opportunity to hear from both of us on the same stage. A cornerstone of our democracy is public debate. Candidates need to earn that vote.”
The senator, though, feels the one debate in Wakefield will “demonstrate for voters the clear differences - both in terms of positions on key issues and track record of delivering results for our communities - between me and Councilor Dombroski.”
Sen. Lewis also called it ironic that Dombroski would criticize him for not agreeing to more debates since the senator claims total transparency on his election website. Dombroski, however, pushed for a debate with the League of Women Voters of Winchester, stating he gave the organization six options in late September and early October.
“It was important to us to have that debate before any votes are cast,” Dombroski added, pointing to mail-in voting that begins in early October. “Given Senator Lewis’ refusal, the only opportunity for voters to hear from us together will be after voting is well underway. This isn’t how democracy works. We should be giving voters more than one opportunity to hear from those that want to represent them.”
In lieu of additional debates, both candidates can point to endorsements they received heading into the general election. Sen. Lewis received the endorsement of Planned Parenthood while Dombroski received the support of current governor Charlie Baker.
To learn more about the candidates, visit www.edforma.com and www.electjasonlewis.com.
