BOSTON - Winchester resident Vincent Lawrence Dixon recently advocated at the State House for naming the new (or renovated) Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station in honor of former Massachusetts governor John A. Volpe.
The proposed legislation, S2259, honors the man who served as the 61st and 63rd Governor of Massachusetts, U.S. Secretary of Transportation and much else in a wide, varied and largely honored career.
On a continuing basis, the Volpe Working Group is carrying out further advocacy and support, and those who are further interested should contact Vincent Lawrence Dixon, Coordinator, at vincedixon99@yahoo.com and/or by telephone at (857) 880-6013.
Below are the remarks made by Dixon to the Joint Committee on Transportation:
“My name is Vincent Lawrence Dixon, 60 Lake Street – Unit N, Winchester, Mass. 01890. Additional contact information is available upon request.
“Among the most significant political and government leaders of our Commonwealth has been the late Governor John Anthony Volpe… and I appear before you to advocate a simple and direct living memorial to him: renaming the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station to the John A. Volpe Winchester Center Station.
“The station itself is elevated because of a decision that he made at an earlier point in his career of public service to raise the rail line above street level where vehicles were being caught, hit, and much in the way of tragic events happening.
“So, the station itself, which is being rebuilt, and in coming months will be reopened, reflects a significant gesture that has improved our town…
“I have provided in this proposed legislation an ad hoc mechanism that can fashion public input and official actions into the proper form.
“During the earlier phases of design and since, I have advocated for the idea and largely found supporting sympathy for this gesture of respect and inspiration.
“I am also providing a small petition of 12 undersigned individuals who wish to support the adoption of S2259.
“I would expect that I will collect additional signatures and supporters as we go forward.
“We share a sense that this significant member of our community for much of his life deserves public recognition, especially since his decision to elevate the station has saved uncounted lives and prevented countless injuries over decades.
“In addition, his commitment to transportation and honest administration throughout his public career deserve respect and celebration; hoping to educate all people in coming years.
“Please seriously consider our sincerest support for this significant naming idea.”
Dixon also included some additional information about the late governor.
John A. Volpe was a remarkable and important individual in Massachusetts history, lived a significant portion of his life in Winchester and should be publicly recognized within its boundaries.
Several Winchester residents, he said, share an interest in obtaining the support of individuals and appropriate groups to achieve one or more forms of public recognition; possibly including, but not necessarily limited to, a public plaque, adding of his name to an existing rail station, the naming of a public street, and/or another form of public recognition.
Among many details of an energetic and committed public life are many known significant achievements and countless wonderful personal stories:
• Governor of Massachusetts, for three terms (two-year terms, 1961-1963, 1965-1967; four-year term – portion of (1967-1969)
• Chair, National Governors Association (1967-1968)
• United States Secretary of Transportation (1969-1973)
• United States Ambassador to Italy (1973-1977)
• Construction contractor
• Served in the U.S. Navy, Civil Engineering Corps (A Navy Seabee) World War II (1943-1945)
• Winchester Town Meeting elected member – topped his ward with 400 votes.
• Graduate of Wentworth Institute
• Known national figure
• Chair, first national commission on drunk driving and driving safety
• Strong local charity interests and activities
Of additional importance is the nearby John A. Volpe Transportation Center in Kendall Square, Cambridge; (a brand new updated center, to open shortly).
“Volpe was a considerate person of distinction and charm. Among many qualities was a frequent tendency to bipartisan or even non-partisan thoughtfulness in his campaigns and public decision making roles; an approach that won him a distinct level of respect across the lines of political parties and factions,” Dixon added.
Dixon is serving as a coordinator of an informal gathering called the Winchester Volpe Memorial Group.
