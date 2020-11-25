WINCHESTER - Way back during night one of Town Meeting, members passed Article 3 concerning electronic voting. The article asked Town Meeting to use a “proven 21st century voting technology” to record and make public Town Meeting votes.
This article moved from spring Town Meeting to fall and changed from a citizen article sponsored by Daniel Nakamoto to a Select Board sponsored one. The article changed seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “the petitioner agreed to have the Select Board sponsor this article,” members of the Select Board said in a statement to Town Meeting (however, the board didn’t offer a recommendation on whether Town Meeting should pass it).
The original petitioner said, “nearly 300 Winchester residents signed the petition supporting this article.”
He went on to argue that “proven technology already exists and is in regular use at the state level by both major parties at conventions, with thousands of delegates voting.” He added how Lexington already uses an old technology - called “clicker” - to provide this information.
The motion doesn’t state through who or how Town Meeting must accomplish the recording nor does it constrict the Town Clerk or town with “respect to the procurement and selection of an appropriate vendor.”
Nakamoto points to one proven system called Voatz used by both Democrats and Republicans at the state level. He said voting is secured and verified through bar code and picture credentials that are set up once per voting member. Members can vote using a tablet or by installing an app on their phone.
To make sure people don’t vote from home (or skip the meeting), presence at the site is verified by GPS location. Nakamoto said results are available to the Town Clerk on site (and for record keeping) in Excel.
He said costs to run such a system wouldn’t be high and the benefits are two-fold: reduce the burden on the Town Clerk and keep a record of Town Meeting members’ votes so the general public knows how members from their precinct vote each Town Meeting.
Nakamoto worried that low voter turnout for annual town elections mean many people don’t know who’s casting votes at Town Meeting each spring and fall. He said in March of 2018 only 21 percent of registered voters turned out to elect one-third of Town Meeting (adding how 40 percent of votes cast for Town Meeting members were blank).
“The workings of Town Meeting are largely unknown to residents. Voters do not know how Town Meeting members vote on any issue before Town Meeting. Our (non-partisan) representative Town Meeting form of government needs to be reconnected to residents.”
Even though Town Meeting ultimately passed the article, member Roger Wilson advised members to “be aware that essence is representativeness and not transparency. Proceed with caution.”
He added how special interest cares more than common interest.
Arguing on the other side, Tony Conte said accountability is the essence of a representative town government. He suggested most people don’t know who the members of Town Meeting are or how they vote.
“There’s no reason to vote against this,” he opined. “Sunshine is the best disinfectant (and) citizens have a right to see what we’re doing.”
In the end, 124 Town Meeting members voted to pass the article with 24 voting against it.
