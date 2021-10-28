WINCHESTER - During a recent public hearing, the Select Board voted to install a No Parking sign on Kendall Street across from 10 Kendall St.
Town Engineer/interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the Traffic Review Committee received a request in 2020 from the owner of 10 Kendall St. to install the signage. The owner, Michael Morreale, said the narrow street made it very difficult for him to back out of his driveway if someone parked directly across the street.
He stressed he wasn’t asking to stop parking on the entire side of the street, just in front of his driveway. When asked by Select Board member Rich Mucci if he thought it would create a slippery slope on the street, Morreale said he didn’t think so as “most driveways are opposite other driveways.”
He added his house sat close to the Mt. Vernon House so there was a lot of traffic in the area.
In approving his request, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio echoed the sentiment that Kendall Street was very narrow and Select Board member Michael Bettencourt felt his board should support the Traffic Review Committee’s recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.