WINCHESTER - Town Meeting overwhelmingly passed the nearly $150M FY24 budget this week plus an amendment to add some extra money ($52,500) through Free Cash to the Planning Board’s expense budget so they could complete two ongoing projects. Those projects involve work on North Main Street and the state’s new MBTA community zoning initiative, as well as the Holton/Swanton/Cross Street light industrial area.
General government
Town Manager Beth Rudolph authorized $6,368,229 for the general government which includes budgets for the town manager ($1M), Finance Committee ($5,000), comptroller ($550,000), assessor ($385,000), collector/treasurer ($550,000), audit ($86,000), engineering ($650,000), building and zoning ($539,000), Conservation Commission ($96,000), Planning Board ($210,000), legal ($540,000), human resources ($250,000), information technology ($814,000), general services ($163,000), and town clerk ($556,000).
Culture and recreation
Rudolph authorized $2,332,007 for culture and recreation including $2.3M for the library, $23,000 for the archival center and $3,000 for the Historical Commission.
Health and social services
The town manager authorized $995,624 for health and social services including nearly $500,000 for the Board of Health, $444,000 for the Council on Aging and $53,000 for veterans services.
Public safety
Rudolph authorized more than $13M for public safety to include $6.3M for the police department, $6.9M for the fire department and $10,810 for weights and measures.
DPW
Rudolph authorized $9.3M for the Department of Public Works which includes $8.8M for the DPW itself and $500,000 for the snow and ice budget.
Education
The town manager authorized $63.5M for the town’s education budget including $387,000 for vocational education (to the Northeast Vocational Metro Technical school in Wakefield) and $63.1M for Winchester’s public education system. This represents a roughly four percent increase over last year’s budget. (This doesn’t include money to bus Lynch students to the Parkhurst School next school year; that money will come from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.)
Undistributed
The town manager authorized $24.9M for undistributed costs in the budget, which include $2.2M for energy, $6.7M for contributory retirement, $350,000 for worker’s comp, $75,000 for unemployment compensation, $12.9M for health insurance, $1.1M for Medicare tax, $400,000 for the reserve fund, $630,000 for general insurance, $52,000 for environmental remediation, $10,000 for the cultural council, and $350,000 for Other Post-Employment Benefits.
Funded debt
The town manager authorized $13.4M for funded debt which includes $7.6M for principal debt and $5.8M for interest.
Smooth sailing
Town Meeting offered little resistance to the town manager’s budget, approving each motion unanimously (or thereabouts). The only discussion involved giving the Planning Board an additional $52,500 for their expense budget.
The Finance Committee actually recommended unfavorable action on the amendment, feeling that the Planning Board’s budget already grew by 10 percent (Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius in arguing for the increase called the town manager’s budget a 33 percent decrease for his board).
Jerius said the money would go toward hiring specialized consultants to work on the North Main Street area, plus in the Holton/Swanton/Cross Street area. The town also needs to comply with the state’s new MBTA zoning guidelines for commuter rail communities.
My Linh Truong suggested the Planning Board defer any work in the Holton Street area until the town hires a new town planner. She also proposed revisiting any budget increase as a reserve fund transfer (authorized by the Finance Committee).
The Select Board, meanwhile, voted favorable action with chair Rich Mucci saying the Planning Board has been doing good work and anticipated the need for specialized consultants and shouldn’t need Finance Committee approval.
Some Town Meeting members spoke both for and against the amendment. Former Finance Committee chair and member of the Select Board, Mariano Goluboff supported the Planning Board’s request, calling it an expected request. He said reserve fund transfers should be for emergencies.
“It’s our responsibility to say we want to improve Main and Holton streets,” he argued.
On the other hand, Town Meeting member Dorothy Simboli said Holton Street is “nowhere near the finish line,” proposing the town hire a town planner first.
In the end, Town Meeting sided with the Planning Board, approving the amendment 94-46-2.
