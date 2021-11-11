WINCHESTER - Before Town Meeting postponed Article 14, to pay for repairs to the Transfer Station, they approved a bunch of other Capital Planning Committee requests. Chair Jim Johnson broke down why the committee ranked each ask the way it did.
1. Main fire station HVAC - $750,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
Johnson said the current system is old and needs to be replaced. He called the living conditions inside the station “unacceptable.”
2. Town Hall HVAC - $154,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
Johnson called this system very old, adding it lead to uncomfortable working conditions.
3. McCall Middle School facade - $24,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
The Capital Planning Committee supported repairing the side facing Main Street, with Johnson calling “very old” and in a state of “accelerated deterioration.”
4. Westside fire station improvements - $185,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
This would upgrade the kitchen, bathroom and AC.
5. DPW storage garage units - $134,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
Johnson said the town started planning this 10 years ago, as it needs a place to store equipment, trucks and supplies.
6. Lincoln School chiller - $60,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
The Capital Planning Committee chair called for a more efficient design, noting this article would only cover design costs. He said they would come back in the spring for additional costs.
7. Lincoln School site work - $50,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
Johnson said this money would create a plan to help address disability access issues.
8. McCall Middle School control conversion - $26,000 from Building Stabilization Fund
This article will fund Phase I.
9. Fire department engine 3 replacement - $725,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund
Fire Chief Rick Tustin said the town might trade in its current engine 3 as part of a bid package on a new fire engine. He added how the department spent lots of money over the years to keep it running.
10/11. Washington Street bridge and Cross Street bridge - $66,000 and $55,000, respectively, from the Capital Stabilization Fund
Two separate motions, but both bridges were evaluated by engineering firm Weston & Sampson, Johnson said.
12. Town Traffic Master Plan study - $165,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund
This would prioritize areas of town to address traffic issues.
13. Fire department ambulance - $350,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund
Johnson said the current ambulance is seven years old and the town needs a new one, as seven years tends to be the life expectancy of ambulances.
14. DPW vehicle - $40,000 from the Capital Stabilization Fund
Johnson said the DPW would replace it with an electric hybrid vehicle, because the current vehicle might not pass inspection.
Both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommended favorable action on all 14 motions, though FinCom wasn’t unanimous on all 14 motions. One member voted against motion 5 and motion 12 initially received a vote of unfavorable action, before FinCom ultimately gathered more information and voted, 5-4, to recommend favorable action.
The Planning Board also recommended favorable action on motion 12 and the School Committee recommended favorable action on all the school-related motions. The Historical Commission, through its chair Jack LeMenager, urged Town Meeting to support motion 3, due to the historical nature of the McCall facade. He said the commission would continue to be engaged on the project.
When it came time to vote on all 14 motions, Town Meeting overwhelmingly supported each one (though only motion 8 receievd unanimous approval).
