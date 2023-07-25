WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved $51,500 from its Hospital Gift Account to pay for the Collins Center for Public Management out of UMass Boston (“dedicated to improving the effectiveness of public management in government”) to study ways the town could better communicate with its residents and within Town Meeting.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the Collins Center worked with the Town of Burlington and when she reached out, the town had complimentary things to say. Back in 2011, Burlington selected the Collins Center to help in its search for a new town administrator. They, along with a seven-member committee comprised of residents and town officials and the town’s HR director, screened initial applicants.
Last year, Burlington also used the Collins Center to help the town improve its internal and external communication methods. The project’s scope prioritized how the town communicates with its constituents, how town departments communicate with each other and how the town board/committees and staff communicate with each other.
The Collins Center presented two phases to Burlington, with phase I focused on internal communications and operational access and phase 2 focused on external communications and existing practices and policies, both town-wide and department-specific.
This past March, the Collins Center presented its findings. In all, the project lasted approximately one year. The organization found communications silted within each department, as different departments have social media, websites and newsletters in place, but vary widely on use. There are no centralized communication policies or practices employed.
The organization recommended Burlington create a communications position or departments, something Winchester’s own Communications Study Committee suggested in a report presented back in the fall. The Collins Center also proposed Burlington empower the communication professional to oversee town-wide policies and strategies and ensure departments work with the communication team and used approved policies and strategies.
They also recommended developing a communications strategy, protocols and coherent branding identity. This includes updating the town website, another recommendation proposed by Winchester’s Communications Study Committee, by crafting it so text-heavy content is reduced and more pictures, videos and info-graphics are incorporated.
One last recommendation included streamlining social media accounts.
At the end of June, the Collins Center presented a final report to Burlington’s Select Board consisting of four goals: elevating communication as a core priority, improving effectiveness of town communications, solidifying internal communications, and improving resident engagement.
Specifically, the study suggested the town create an Office of Communication and Community Engagement; improve intradepartmental information sharing, develop more effective tools for communication; create policies and procedures to support staff and effort; proactively manage information for residents; and monitor and measure the impact of town efforts continually and adjust as needed.
It’s possible a study for Winchester could yield similar results, as the town’s Communications Study Committee offered like-minded recommendations including updating the town’s website, appointing a communications manager and better notifying the public about key government policies, issues, regulations, programs, projects, hearings events, etc.
If the study begins in the late summer or early fall and follows a similar timeline to what Burlington experienced, then a complete report could come by fall Town Meeting 2024.
(Materials from Mark Biagiotti were used to compile this report)
