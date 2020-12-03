WOBURN - Paula Matthews, Program Director for the food pantry at the Council of Social Concern in Woburn, which services both Woburn and Winchester residents, is looking for donations for the holiday season.
The food pantry provides food to individuals who do not have adequate financial resources to meet basic needs according to their website. Any donation is appreciated, but the pantry is specifically looking for non-perishable food items. Matthews commented the pantry needs jellies (of all flavors), canned soup, hot chocolate, teas, pudding mixes, brownie mixes, cake mixes, carrots, and mixed vegetables.
They just received a large donation from Teddie Peanut Butter so they have plenty of that. The food pantry is open for drop off from Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They also have a contactless drop off in the main lobby. They are located at 2 Merrimac St. in Woburn.
Matthews, who took over for Debbie Pisari who retired in February, has been with the Council of Social Concern for 14 years and previously assisted the director of the food pantry.
She revealed this Thanksgiving they were able to make up 350 baskets to distribute to their clients which Matthews noted was “incredible.” She added that although in November and December they see more donations typically, in April and May the food pantry saw sharp increases in donations, which she believes was due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.