WINCHESTER - With Town Meeting’s full support, the question of whether to pass a debt-exclusion override to pay for the replacement of the Lynch Elementary Schools now heads to voters on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Town Meeting passed two motions dealing with the Lynch School project, articles 12 and 13. Article 12 asked Town Meeting to amend an article passed at the 2020 spring Town Meeting to expand the scope of the project to include paying costs of planning and designing the new school building. The amended vote now reads: “Voted: that the town appropriate $1.5M for a feasibility study of the Lynch Elementary School located at 10 Brantwood Road.”
Article 13 asked Town Meeting to appropriate $94,525,933 to construct the new Lynch School building. With approximately $17M coming from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the net cost to taxpayers will be around $77M.
Speaking on behalf of both articles, School Committee and Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee member Chris Nixon said while Town Meeting approved spending $1.5M for the feasibility study two years ago, the town actually spent $977,000 thereby leaving $522,000 available.
The relatively narrow scope presented to and supported by Town Meeting, he said, prohibits the use of these remaining funds to continue early design development work on the Lynch project.
If Town Meeting rejected Article 12, then the project team would have needed to wait until the override vote passed to access more money to continue design work.
For Article 13, the project can now move to the funding phase where residents need to approve a $94.5M debt-exclusion override so the town can receive the approximately $17M from the MSBA. Without that vote, the MSBA would rescind any amount of money and the town would have to build a new Lynch School without the assistance of the state.
Nixon said the new Lynch would be 100,000 square feet and three stories tall. He mentioned how the original Lynch building was a junior high school and one of the boilers still remains from that time period, back in 1961. In fact, he called Lynch “largely the same” since it opened 60 years ago.
Three years ago, in December of 2019, the MSBA invited the town into the eligibility phase. Nixon called the town’s relationship with the MSBA strictly a financial one. In the past, the state gave Winchester $10M for the new Vinson-Owen School and $44M for the renovated high school.
To help construct a new Lynch School, the town enlisted the assistance of Tappe Architects, which Nixon called experienced and diverse, and project manager Hill International. On the town’s side, the EFPBC oversees much of the project. Nixon said many of its members have been on the committee for more than a decade.
Before the EFPBC settled on the current plan, which the state approved, they evaluated multiple options that included a renovation or moving the building to a new site. Although Lynch currently sits on 18 acres of land, most of it is wooded and susceptible to flooding.
The new Lynch building, Nixon pointed out, will sit partially on the wellfield land that Town Meeting authorized the School Committee to control, something the MSBA said must happen before they could approve any funding.
Charlie Hay, of Tappe Architects, said the new building would sit to the north of the current one. He called it a “very complicated site.” He said the building would be “very sustainable…the most sustainable one in the community.”
The first floor will contain the early learning center, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten while the second and third floors while contain grades 1-3 and 4 and 5, respectively.
“We’re still in the early design phase,” Hay noted, adding how he plans to have vehicular access from both side of the property thereby unifying the site.
He said a large lobby would connect the upper and lower floors.
“This is a building full of light and color with wayfinding signs,” Hay remarked. “An engaging place to learn.”
The design phase, Hay stated, should end in 2023 with the project going out to bid next fall. Construction could then start in 2024 with students ready to move in by September of 2025.
Nixon said the EFPBC hoped construction costs would run somewhere around $60M; instead, they rose to approximately $65.4M (but that includes a 10 percent contingency). In total, the project will run $94.5M or $77M to taxpayers after the MSBA’s reimbursement.
That means, residents will pay $55 per $100,000 of assessed home value or $700 per year for the median home price (about $656.52 for the average home; $779.10 for a home valued at $1.5M). With interest from borrowing, the town will pay $146M in total for the life of the loan and $8.6M starting in FY24.
Both the Select Board and Finance Committee recommended favorable action on both articles. Chair of the Select Board Rich Mucci said they had confidence with the team, adding that a delay would cost the town more money and cause the MSBA to withdraw its funding.
He added how the town also needs residents to support a second ballot question, to approve an operating override in the amount of $400,000 to deal with needed traffic calming measures around the Lynch neighborhood.
In the end, Town Meeting unanimously supported both articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.