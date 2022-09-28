WINCHESTER - Toole Design Group offered the Select Board a 12-step plan to improve traffic and safety in the area of the Lynch Elementary School for approximately $2.8M. This comes as the town partners with the Massachusetts School Building Authority to construct a brand new building on the site.
Erica Guidoboni, Toole’s project engineer, outlined four tiers, with several projects in each one. Tier one showed work on Royal Street at Horn Pond Brook Road, Royal Street at Sylvester Street and Middlesex Street at Horn Pond Brook Road and Canal Street for a cost of $1.2M.
Tier two showed work at Pond Street at Woodisde Road and Pond Street at Brentwood Road for a cost of $412,000. Tier three showed work at Pond Street at Chesterford Road and at Norfolk Road for a cost of $745,000.
Tier four showed work at Middlesex Street at Lake Street and Main Street for a cost of $547,000.
Guidoboni outlined the goals to include studying the network around the school, enhancing the safety especially for walkers and bikers and preparing the design plans. To accomplish this, Toole collected a lot of data, Guidoboni acknowledged.
She then outlined issues to include speeding, wide intersections, long crossing distances, and gaps in the pedestrian network, i.e. missing sidewalks and curb ramps. Guidoboni also stressed that speed increases the severity of crashes.
Each area around the school comes with its own set of problems, as Guidoboni noted. For instance, she suggested the town add more curbline at Pond Street at Chesterford Road and Norfolk Road, to add curb extensions to shorten the crosswalk at Pond Street at Woodside Road and Brantwood Road, to add sidewalks, a pedestrian bridge and raise the intersection at Royal Street at Horn Pond Brook Road, to add raised crossings to Royal Street at Sylvester Avenue, to add raised crossings and fill sidewalk gaps on Middlesex Street at Horn Pond Brook Road and Canal Street, and to continue sidewalks and widen the road at Middlesex Street at Lake Street and Main Street,
If the town chooses not to, or can’t afford to, complete every project, Guidoboni placed them in tiers, as noted above, thus ranking each ones importance, with tier one as the top priority.
The next steps, according to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, include meeting with the town’s Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee and holding public information sessions. She also suggested the board decide, prior to Town Meeting, the scope of the project, i.e. how big does the town want to go.
The board plans to talk with the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to see if they can piggyback this work with the Lynch School project. If not, the board voted to place a standalone article on the warrant just dealing with traffic calming measures. It should be noted if the board and EFPBC work together, the MSBA would most likely not reimburse the town for any traffic projects.
“This is a good start,” Select Board Chair Rich Mucci noted, adding the board still needs community and TTAC input. “Hopefully the EFPBC will welcome the analysis. It makes sense to address these issues.”
The entirety of the Lynch project could cost $100M, but with a potential reimbursement of around 36 percent, the town would only pay a little over $60M. If the EFPBC allows the Select Board to add the Lynch traffic calming projects to the override set for January, it would add another ~$3M to the total.
“It seems like a big number,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt admitted about the proposed Toole plan, “but the (total project cost) will be close to $100M and bring in more foot traffic, bikes and buses.”
He added how traffic improvements around school buildings have been well received in the past.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said the most important aspect of the project is the safety of the students going to school. He said safety improvements like this would lead to more students walking.
Rudolph called Toole’s recommendations long-standing concerns and said, overall, they hit all the areas of concern.
