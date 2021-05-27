WINCHESTER - Someone once said “the best things in life are free,” but that clearly doesn’t include parking spaces. The Select Board passed on the opportunity to construct 23 parking spaces at 10 Converse Place for a cost of $40,000. The spaces would have been available for nine months before they reverted back to the control of developer Ian Gillespie.
Town Manager Lisa Wong informed the board of the cost to, basically, rent the spaces for the nine month period. She added there are 27 current spaces and the town could potentially have access to 20 of them on the weekends.
When asked by Select Board member Rich Mucci if the nine month period could be extended, Wong said the developer couldn’t offer any more than a year commitment. Gillespie and his team are currently developing the site with residential and retail properties proposed. It sits behind the Town Hall.
“23 spaces for nine months at $40,000 makes no sense,” Mucci argued, adding he would rather spend that money on a parking study.
Wong said, had the board chosen to spend it, the money would have come from the Select Board Gift Account.
Vice-chair Amy Shapiro agreed with Mucci and called it too much money to spend without a parking study to see if the spaces would even be needed. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff echoed her comments and noted how the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project would bring even less commuters to town.
“I haven’t seen any issues with parking,” he said, but noted his comments were purely anecdotal without an official study to corroborate.
With the board choosing not to pay for the spaces, and therefore not paving over the green space, chair Susan Verdicchio suggested placing picnic tables on the grassy area to encourage residents to have lunch in the town center. Goluboff called that a “great idea.”
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said he appreciated Mucci’s comments relating to the need for a parking study. He suggested the board kick the tires on all parking options, even potentially bringing back the idea of a parking garage at the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station.
