WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, March 30, three candidates will vie for one open seat on the Board of Health: Ruth Trimarchi, Kelly Cormey and Maureen Pimentel. All three candidates were emailed a series of questions pertaining to the Board of Health and why each one chose to run. After several weeks, only Trimarchi responded to the questions.
Her answers are printed below:
Question 1: What do you see as the Board of Health’s role going forward as it relates to COVID?
Trimarchi: “The role of the Board of Health regarding COVID is to continue to follow the science, and to utilize CDC and state guidelines to protect our community. As guidelines change over time, the Board of Health will recommend appropriate updates regarding where and when to wear masks, deliver appropriate levels of testing, vaccine distribution with careful attention to equity and efficiency, and recommended strategies for continuing to open our schools and our businesses.”
Question 2: The town is quite focused on climate change. What role can and should the Board of Health play in that regard?
Trimarchi: “The growing impacts of climate change are already being experienced here in Winchester. The number of high-heat days (over 90 degrees) and extreme-heat days (over 100 degrees) is climbing each year; vector-borne diseases such as Lyme, EEE, WNV and other newly emerging diseases carried by mosquitoes, ticks and rats are steadily moving up along the east coast of the U.S.; cyanobacterial blooms are increasingly causing the Board of Health to treat our lakes and rivers and to close our beaches; and extreme storms bringing flooding, ice, snow, wind, and extreme cold to our town will continue to increase in intensity and frequency, necessitating advance emergency planning and education. The Board of Health will play an increasing role in reducing Winchester’s risks due to these impacts of climate change.
“I recently led a highly talented team of 18 local volunteers in producing Winchester’s new 2020 Climate Action Plan, which was unanimously approved by our Select Board on 6/1/20 and accepted by Town Meeting. This Plan clearly outlines the need for Winchester to take immediate actions to save lives and protect the health of our residents and workers; protect property; and enhance the quality of life in our town.
“Over the next three years, the Board of Health will significantly expand previous work done to educate the public in ways to reduce exposure to vector-borne diseases, and to safely work and play during periods of extreme heat. In addition, the Board of Health will play a growing role in proactively preventing the impacts of climate change on residents, businesses and the municipality. As a member of the Board of Health I will be bringing expertise to the board to collaboratively envision, design and recommend a wide variety of actions our community can take to build community resilience in the face of climate change.
“It is notable that actions to increase community resilience frequently overlap with actions to decrease carbon pollution, as outlined in Winchester’s 2020 Climate Action Plan. Knowing this, as a member of the Board of Health I will support town actions to reduce carbon pollution.
“To effectively implement these actions will require new voices at the table and robust communication and planning between the Board of Health, Department of Public Health, Select Board, Town Manager, Winchester Hospital, schools, fire, police, Planning Board, Zoning Board, DPW and other town departments, in concert with our faith communities, Chamber of Commerce, town committees and organized groups in town including those representing our growing Asian-American community, and all members of the public.“
Question 3: Would you like to see the Board of Health interact more with other town government officials, i.e. maybe have a representative appear once a month or so at a Select Board and/or School Committee meeting to update them on what the BoH is up to?
Trimarchi: “This is an excellent idea! In my role as Chair of the Climate Action Advisory Committee I have made many connections throughout town government, volunteer boards, committees and members of the public, listening to their concerns and feedback and working to build bridges through the challenging topic of climate change.
“As one of the members of the Board of Health I would welcome opportunities to strengthen these relationships and build transparency into the growing responsibilities of the board.”
Question 4: Do you see the Board of Health as more of a proactive or reactive body and should it be that way?
Trimarchi: “The Board of Health is both reactive and proactive. According to the MA ‘Report of the Special Commission on Local and Regional Public Health,’ June 2019, the role of Local Boards of Health needs to evolve significantly. Boards of Health will continue to react to issues brought to them and to respond by providing guidance to the Department of Public Health regarding communicable diseases, food safety, public pools and environmental hazards.
“‘But in the 21st century, their list of duties has ballooned’ (https://www.mass.gov/doc/blueprint-for-public-health-excellence-recommendations-for-improved-effectiveness-and/download). Boards of Health now need to proactively provide community guidance regarding the health considerations of environmental issues including climate change, equity issues having to do with access to mental health care in our community, gender equality, obesity, high-cholesterol, growing incidence of asthma and heart disease, emerging new tick, mosquito and rat-borne diseases, extreme heat and cold and more.
“New ways of delivering public health in our community may be considered, including new and enhanced communications systems.”
Question 5: Why did you decide to run for the open seat on the board?
Trimarchi: “Serving on the Board of Health offers an exciting opportunity to serve the people of Winchester at this time in our history! COVID19 certainly served as the stimulus for me to consider this work, knowing that I will join board members in bringing science-informed decision making to this work.
“I enjoy working within our community and in collaboration with other town leaders to build a stronger Winchester for the present and the future. I also have a great deal of respect for our Director of Public Health and the department, and that is a big draw in deciding to commit my time and energy to this new role on the Board of Health. I look forward to working with them and with all town members to build a healthy, sustainable community in Winchester.”
