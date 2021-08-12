WINCHESTER - Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in fraudulent unemployment claims. Town Comptroller Stacie Ward believes that at least 30 percent of claims since March of 2020 have been fraudulent. This is a large jump from the number of fraudulent claims before COVID-19 when there were hardly any.
Ward said it was “very rare” that they came across a fraudulent unemployment claim. Ward noted that they are still working out some of the claims and other issues with the state’s unemployment office. Back in July, she mentioned to the Select Board how some of the claims were “dying off” as the town moves further away from the height of the pandemic.
The state bills the town every month for claims and they would issue credits for claims that were determined to be fraudulent. Ward is unsure of what the state does in terms of getting their money back from the claimant.
In regards to worker’s compensation, that works differently than unemployment claims, Ward mentioned. The town works with a third-party claims administrator and pays these benefits after an internal review is done by their Worker’s Compensation Agent and the Human Resource Director. If there is a question about the validity of the claim, the claim would be denied up front and be subject to an investigation before any benefits are paid, added Ward.
Ward is not sure how many fraudulent claims have been filed when it comes to worker’s compensation claims as those are handled by the town’s Worker’s Compensation Agent (the Human Resources Director).
For unemployment claims, fraudulent activity would usually be detected up front before any benefits were paid as part of the separation and wage verification process. Before COVID-19, the town would be notified of a claim and they would be asked to provide separation and wage information by a certain date and if anything was odd or seemed invalid, they would let the unemployment office know as part of the verification process.
The benefits would not be processed if there were any issues. Unfortunately, at the start of the pandemic things began to change. The verification process wasn’t taking place and benefits were being paid without any sort of verification from the town or the employer.
Ward stated that they didn’t even know what was coming in for claims. The fraudulent claims were only detected once the town received the bill from the state. The bill for March 2020-June 2020 was received by the town in August of 2020. The town usually receives bills by the 15th of the following month. This delay was because of COVID-19 and the level of unemployment activity the state was dealing with.
