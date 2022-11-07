WINCHESTER - The time has finally come. After months of non-stop talking about the 2022 midterms, polls open tomorrow from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. in Winchester. Of course, a large percentage of voters already cast a ballot during the early voting period.
According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, as of Friday, Nov. 4, 4,812 residents (29 percent of registered voters) chose to vote by mail with 3,136 (19 percent) already returning their ballot. This means that 10 percent have yet to return their ballot. Another 1,017 (six percent) voted early in-person.
Therefore, approximately 25 percent or one-quarter of all registered voters already took part in this year’s election as of last Friday. If the remaining 10 percent return their ballots (and ballots are processed each day, according to Lannon), then 35 percent of registered voters (not counting the small number of overseas ballots and absentee ballots requested) will have participated in the midterm election before election day.
“The Town Clerk Offices across the Commonwealth are busy receiving, processing, verifying, sorting, and preparing all the vote-by-mail and early voting in person ballots for delivery to the polls on election day,” Lannon noted.
While this number still leaves a large percentage of residents who could show up on Tuesday, it shows how popular early voting and vote-by-mail are.
Lannon also noted that Massachusetts allows for “advanced processing or central tabulation of all the vote-by-mail or early voted ballots,” but she will process all executed ballots on election day at Winchester High School.
Election day
Polls open tomorrow at Winchester High School from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. in the gymnasium. There is no school on election day. Lannon said she and Assistant Town Clerk Linda Angiolillo will be on site at the polls during all hours of the election. She added the town clerk’s office will be staffed, as well, during election hours.
All residents will decide the races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, representative in congress, councillor, district attorney, and sheriff. Residents in precincts 1-3 and 8 will decide the senator in general court in the Fifth Middlesex District and the representative in general court in the 31st Middlesex District, while residents in precincts 4, 5 and 7 will decide the senator in general court in the Second Middlesex District and the representative in general court in the 31st Middlesex District.
Those living in precinct 6 will decide the representative in general court in the 15th Middlesex District and the senator in general court in the Second Middlesex District.
For the governor and lieutenant governor, Republican candidates Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen will face off against Democratic candidates Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll and Libertarian candidates Kevin Reed and Peter Everett. For attorney general, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell faces Republican candidate James McMahon.
For secretary of state, Democratic incumbent candidate William Galvin faces challengers Republican candidate Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez. For treasurer, Democratic incumbent candidate Deborah Goldberg faces the challenge of Libertarian candidate Christina Crawford.
For auditor, Republican candidate Anthony Amore, of Winchester, faces four other candidates including Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow Party candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca, Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone, III and Libertarian Daniel Risk.
For representative in congress, Democratic incumbent candidate Katherine Clark faces the challenge of Republican and Stoneham resident Caroline Colarusso. For councillor, Democratic and incumbent candidate Terrence Kennedy runs unopposed.
For district attorney, Democratic and incumbent candidate Marian Ryan runs unopposed. For sheriff, Democratic and incumbent candidate Peter Koutoujian runs unopposed.
For Winchester specific races, Democratic and incumbent candidate Senator Patricia Jehlen and Democratic and incumbent candidate Representative Michelle Ciccolo run unopposed for the Second Middlesex District and the 15th Middlesex District, respectively.
In the Fifth Middlesex District, Democratic and incumbent candidate Senator Jason Lewis faces the challenge of Republic and Wakefield Town Councilor Edward Dombroski. In the 31st Middlesex District, Democratic and incumbent candidate Representative Michael Day faces the challenge of Independent candidate Theodore Menounos.
Questions
There are also four questions to be voted on this year’s ballot.
Question one regards a constitutional amendment that would impose a four percent tax on incomes above $1,000,000 that would go towards state education and transportation costs.
Question two is a law proposed by initiative petition, which would regulate dental insurance rates and require 83 percent of those costs to be used on dental expenses and quality of care improvements instead of administrative costs.
Question three is another law proposed by initiative petition, regarding alcohol licenses for, as the ballot states, “the sale of beverages to be consumed off of the premises.”
The number of licenses a retailer could own would increase steadily, from 9-12 next year, to 15 in 2027, and 18 in 2031. The vote would also limit the number of “all alcohol beverages” licenses someone could obtain, stop self checkout options for alcohol, and allow out of state identification.
Question four is a referendum of an existing law, with a yes vote allowing residents who can’t provide proof of US citizenship to obtain a driver's license if they follow all other requirements, while a no vote repeals the law entirely.
Residents are able to vote yes or no on all four questions.
