WINCHESTER - Waiting until 2024 to place an article on the spring Town Meeting warrant dealing with the Community Preservation Act, because data suggests it has a better chance of passing at the next election (when it must be taken up if it passes at Town Meeting), made the most sense to members of the Select Board. Just don’t tell that to some Town Meeting members.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said a CPA committee (the Community Preservation Coalition who assists communities with adoption of a CPA) recommended waiting until 2024 to pursue an article. Once the article passes Town Meeting, it must be approved by voters at the next regularly scheduled election.
The Community Preservation Act (CPA), which would set aside funding for open space acquisition, creation, preservation, and restoration among other uses, would add a surcharge (typically between .5 and three percent) onto a resident’s property tax bill. Said surcharge would receive a match from the state, which Select Board Chair Rich Mucci referred to as “significant.” The town could also borrow against that money, Bettencourt said.
Bettencourt called the data that shows the benefits of waiting until 2024 and the presidential election compelling. It shows passage of a CPA close to 80 percent, but only 50 percent when the vote occurs during local elections. This means the town would attempt to pass the article at spring Town Meeting 2024 in April or May for a town-wide vote in November.
Even with all that data, two members of Town Meeting, Richard Rohan and Sally Dale, came to the Select Board this week and urged them to move forward with a CPA article now. With that option not in the cards, Rohan passed around a petition, signed by a dozen other Town Meeting members, to get the CPA article onto the warrant.
“We petitioned for this back in 2006,” he said, “but it failed and we missed out on thousands of dollars.”
Now, Town Meeting members will try again through a citizen’s article (this means no other board or committee sponsored the article, though one could potentially co-sponsor it). Rohan said he looked forward to further discussions with the Select Board.
While the board favors a CPA article, they just don’t support it at this moment. Mucci called it heavy lifting, pointing out how the board already has a timeline in place for 2024.
”You get one bite of the apple at this,” he shared, adding how his board needs to build a campaign to help it pass during the presidential election.
In response, Rohan pointed out other communities like Sharon and Canton where it took three tries to pass it. In Wakefield and Marblehead, he said it failed twice but those communities never tried again.
Mucci called it a short runway to get it passed at Town Meeting and then approved during the next town election in the spring while Bettencourt reiterated his board’s commitment to their 2024 timeline.
“I’m horribly impatient,” Bettencourt acknowledged, “but the data says to wait.”
He added how the focus now needs to be on the Lynch School project and the upcoming debt-exclusion override scheduled for January.
“I encourage you to speak with the chair, the town manager; there’s nothing more important than to pass the CPA,” he continued.
Dale, a member of the Planning Board but speaking as a resident, echoed most of the sentiments shared by Rohan.
“We’ve left a lot of money on the table,” she noted, referencing the CPA not passing in 2006, adding how communities received $814M since 2000. “We need to take advantage of as many state programs as possible.”
Dale said since 2008, the state has matched between 7 - 67 percent, with a 43.8 percent match last year. She called it “fiscally prudent” to have this conversation now and not wait another year. She also said the most informed residents show up to town elections.
Although the board didn’t agree with moving the question of the CPA forward now, they appreciated the effort. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff thanked Rohan and Dale for taking the initiative, because he knows how much money this could raise for the Capital Planning Committee (combined with the state match).
“Tell the taxpayers: either pay for 100 percent of capital improvements or 85 percent,” Goluboff remarked. “I think they’ll choose 85 percent.”
Bettencourt noted how not all funds can go toward capital improvements, but said he hoped the two were successful. Vice-chair Anthea Brady then suggested that the two Town Meeting members coordinate with the Capital Planning Committee prior to Town Meeting.
