WINCHESTER - The town had a busy 2022. Among others, it moved forward with the property at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street, raised sticker fees at the Transfer Station, appropriated money from the American Rescue Plan, raised rates for water and sewer usage, hired a new town counsel, created a healthcare stabilization fund, approved a change to allow legal, documented non-citizens the right to vote in local elections, continued to move forward with plans for the Waterfiedl lot, and embarked on a town manager search that led it to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph.
Washington/Swanton
In January, the town began debate on a Request for Proposals for the property it purchased for more than $5M. Some thought the town should prioritize getting most, if not all, of its money back either directly (from the developer) or indirectly (through financial benefits like street improvements or by making it a “green” building).
The town ended up paying more for the property than it will receive due to its using eminent domain and needing to offer the previous owners the “best and highest price” and not a price based on the town’s actual use for the property, i.e. affordable housing units.
As for the RFP, members of the Winchester Housing Partnership Board, Planning Board and Finance Committee all seemingly agreed the town should “take it slow” and not rush anything. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph initially saw the town releasing the RFP in the winter and bringing a developer to spring Town Meeting.
In actuality, a developer came forward over the summer and the Select Board brought his proposal to fall Town Meeting. It passed.
To get to this point, the board authorized spending $10,000 from the town’s Housing Fund to hire an appraiser to offer a value for the property based on what can be built there (knowing, thanks to an amendment passed at fall Town Meeting in 2021, that all units must be affordable).
In May, the town released the RFP for the site to turn the building into a housing project with affordable units. By August, a developer, Bryan Melanson, of Woburn, responded to the RFP with a proposal for a three-story building with 60 total units, 16 of which will be affordable for those making both 60 and 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). This means all the units will count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index.
In September, the Select Board chose to move forward and begin negotiations on a Land Development Agreement and a warrant article for fall Town Meeting. The developer offered just north of $4M or approximately $1.3M less than what the town paid to acquire the property through eminent domain. Even though the town won’t receive the full purchase price, it can use American Rescue Plan Act funds (through Free Cash) to split the difference.
“I think it’s a great use of ARPA,” Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said back in September.
In November, Town Meeting heard the proposal and agreed. While the offer of $4.05M was $1.22M less than what the town paid, the Select Board chose to move forward with the plan to save the town from paying to hold on to the property. With the Melanson Development Group’s offer and the use of Free Cash to cover the remaining $1.22M (which will be offset through American Rescue Plan Act Funds), the town will break even on the deal. (The town also received $150,000 from its state delegation to help cover incidental costs like legal fees.)
Going forward, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt showed the town receiving $200,000 in property taxes each year starting in 2026. The project will also help increase the town’s Subsidized Housing Index to 5.7 percent.
Transfer Station
When Town Meeting approved upgrades and repairs to the Transfer Station, at a cost of $6.5M (with $1M coming from Free Cash), the Select Board authorized increases to the sticker fee to help pay for the improvements.
The Select Board voted to increase the Transfer Station sticker $22 beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. It then voted to increase it again, another $58, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. In 2022, residents paid $270 per sticker. Now, that price will increase to $292. In 13 months, in January of 2024, residents will pay $350 per sticker.
The board also accepted other changes designed to increase revenue, such as increases for using the scale, to $15, and recycling TVs or other small electronic devices, to $10. They also approved increasing the sticker fee for commercial businesses $22, as well, to align with the residential increase (and another $58 in 2024 to remain in alignment with residential fees).
The board also eliminated the SMART (Save Money and Reduce Trash) program, but may implement some type of Pay as You Throw program once the work has been completed. The benefits of such a program allow residents to control how much they spend at the Transfer Station. The less trash thrown away, the lower the cost. It also encourages more recycling. Residents in the SMART program paid $50 for a Transfer Station sticker and then $1 or $2 per trash bag (depending on the size).
ARPA
Just about the only good thing to come from the coronavirus pandemic was an influx of money the town could receive through the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden. Now, thanks to a rule change, the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can be spent more judiciously.
This includes money for residents who live in the Arbor Lane/Wendell Street area, near the Woburn line, who use Woburn water and who were removed from said water line after the city discovered high levels of PFAS (which the city since addressed). The switch off the Woburn water line caused low water pressure and the need for the homeowners to install booster pumps at approximately $6,000 per pump. With 38 affected homes, this would cost $230,000 in total, a sum the town agreed to reimburse using the ARPA funds.
“This is exactly what ARPA is for,” then-Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said back in February. “We can fix the situation as quickly as possible.”
It also includes money to replace the turf at Manchester Field (which the town did just in time for the Thanksgiving Day game against Woburn, money for the IT and school department, fire department, Jenks Center/Councll on Aging, Disability Access Commission, mini-Master Plan for Leonard Field, upgrades to public safety equipment, and fixes to the windows at the Mystic School.
