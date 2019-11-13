WINCHESTER - The town warmly welcomed Chief Rick Tustin as Winchester’s new fire chief on Oct. 21, his first day on the job. He noted that his first day was a busy one as he was getting settled in. The new fire chief has been with the Winchester Fire Department for 33 years starting out as a firefighter/EMT, but he anticipates a difference as chief.
He stated that he foresees a wide variety of administrative tasks that is incumbent to the position. He also commented that “along with that comes the responsibility of making decisions that I would feel are in the best interest of the town and for the firefighters who work hard to keep the town safe.”
Chief Tustin resided in Winchester from 1981 to 1993 but since then has been a Medford resident and in December he will be relocating to Woburn.
His interest in a career at the fire department started in 1978-1979 while he was in college taking an EMT course. He realized that providing that level of service to people was gratifying and determined that the best place to save lives was being in a fire department. He also noted that he has had many mentors that have guided him throughout his career.
He said, “I have been fortunate to work with fine officers and colleagues both here in Winchester but also from many other departments across the state who have been instrumental with everything that I have learned to date.”
As far as his colleagues, he believes he has the best when it comes to firefighters and officers that work for the Winchester Fire Department.
They are “a dedicated group of individuals and within the various crews have melded into fine teams that know their jobs,” he commented.
He anticipates moving the department forward.
He said, “I look forward to doing more with Community Risk Reduction efforts. I also hope that we will be successful in obtaining a new station for the west side of town which continues to grow.”
Chief Tustin describes the Town of Winchester as a fine community and likes the small-town atmosphere. He also mentioned the passion the citizens of this town have to keep this feeling of a close-knit community.
He further stated that “It is this type of atmosphere that makes it enjoyable to work with many of the citizens of the town and also to be able to work closely with many of the various department personnel too.”
On Nov. 4 there was a swearing-in ceremony for Chief Tustin and he reported that it was very nice and he was very appreciative of the support he had received from everyone who attended. He said it was also a pleasure to be able to meet and greet many of the Town Meeting members who stopped by to say hello.
