WINCHESTER—Back in 1960 there were only four intramural sports for high school girls–field hockey, basketball, softball, and tennis. Track and cross country were sports for boys.
No wonder then that the 1960 yearbook contains no clue that one of the girls graduating that year would become the first woman to run the Boston Marathon.
According to her yearbook, Roberta Louise “Bobbi” Gibb was “peppy, conscientious, sincere.” She like bowling and belonged to the Riding Club, Rifle Club, Philosophy Club, and Curtain and Cue.
A Winchester resident since her family moved to Sargent Road in 1952, she began running cross-country as a college student. Not until 1964 did Gibb watch Boston’s great annual Patriot’s Day race. “I just fell in love with it,” she said. “I thought, wow, here are people who feel the same way that I feel about being a human animal on the earth. This incredible dignity, strength, and endurance it takes to be human, to live a life.”
She did not then know that the Marathon was closed to women. She began training. She commuted the eight miles to Boston by running. On a cross-country trip in a VW bus, she stopped at a series of new places and ran for hours at each. In February 1966, she was in California where she married William Bingay, a Lexington man stationed there with the Navy. That month she also sent an application for the marathon to the Boston Athletic Association.
“I received a curt reply that women were not physiologically able to run such distances and furthermore were not allowed to do so,” she wrote in To Boston with Love. “I was thunderstruck,” she told a Boston Globe reporter in 1989, “and then I got mad.”
She returned to her parents’ home in April determined to run the Marathon the only way she could, unofficially. Famously, she crashed the Marathon, finishing the course ahead of the majority of the men and changing it forever.
That change would not be sanctioned until 1972 when women were first allowed to run officially in the Marathon. In that year also, change was enabled in Massachusetts schools when Title IX was enacted and forbade excluding anyone from participation in an educational activity on the basis of sex.
Thereafter, Winchester High School track and cross country were no longer just for boys. Though the 1973 yearbook cross-country team photo was headed “Men of Endurance, in 1975 two girls were included in the team photo. A year later the number had multiplied significantly. In 1977, one of them (Janice Oehm, winner of multiple competitions) was elected a team co-captain.
Also barred but undeterred
After Gibb’s first run, marathon director Will Cloney stated, "Mrs. Bingay did not run in the Boston Marathon. She merely covered the same route as the official race while it was in progress."
Winchester’s Peter Warren Foley elected to do the same thing, run the route while the race was in progress. After several years as an official competitor (possibly Winchester’s first marathon entrant), suddenly in 1911 he was barred from official entry. He was, officials feared, too old. He was then 52.
So, he ran unofficially. He did so many more times, running his final race in 1938 at age 80. Newspapers said he was the oldest marathoner in the world.
Called “the Methuselah marathoner” and “the ancient marathoner,” Foley was always the oldest, even at his first marathon (1904), when he was in his 40s.
“You never heard of me running races when I was a youth,” he told The Boston Post in 1905, “and the reason is that I never participated in them. But I have always liked to run, not in competition but for my health. I like the out-doors and the woods, and there is nothing I have liked better all my life than to get out among the trees with my dog and race with him, sometimes running mile after mile.”
Before his first Marathon, “I had let my beard grow so that the people could see that it wasn’t any mere kid that was running. Some people laughed as I passed and a few made remarks such as ‘Go it, whiskers,” but on the whole most of the things said were encouraging.”
Better than that, in 1906 The Boston Herald stated Foley “was given an ovation all along the course and at the club house where the crowd was densest was cheered almost as lustily as the winner.”
A year later, the Herald reported, “The crowd remained in the rain until the aged Peter W. Foley came in.” In 1909, The Boston Globe declared, “No competitor in the unusually large field will be more eagerly watched for.”
He never won. But his stamina enabled him to beat many less than half his age. And he was known for staying the course and finishing.
Who was Foley? A native of Portland, Maine, born in 1858 or 1859 and raised in Boston, Foley settled in Winchester in the mid-1880s and raised three sons with wife Abbie O’Connell, a Winchester native. By profession he was a diamond setter working for a Boston firm.
He was more widely known as a runner. But, however popular, in 1910 he was barred, the B.A.A. accepting the physicians’ suggestion that, at his age, it might tax his heart seriously.
Defying the barrier
“So,” The Winchester Star reported, “Peter shaved off his gray whiskers and in the hustle and bustle at the start escaped notice. He appeared to be one of the boys, and when the big bunch was sent away Peter was one of them. What is more, he finished. It is true that he was not very well up, but he finished, and that is all that Peter Foley intends to do any year.”
When he began unofficial racing, he waited about a minute after the official runners started. Once he began running, he was soon passing younger men and never lagged at the end.
In 1911, he was voted a silver medal in recognition of his endeavors. Yet more was still to come. In 1922, Foley wrote to the Globe, “My friends want to know if I’ll tackle it again. Tell them yes, and that they won’t see any Knock-Kneed Old Stiff staggering along, but a guy that can go some at that.”
Others were not always so confident. In 1927, he got from Hopkinton to Natick when his handler (a friend who followed in a car) insisted he stop due to the excessive heat. In 1929, Foley’s family persuaded him to limit his marathon to a trip to the clubhouse to witness the finish.
Though his family may have hoped this was the end, it wasn’t. If not in other years during the 1930s, he was at the Marathon in 1937 when he ran 18 miles before his son hauled him into the car over his protests.
But in 1938, he was back to run and finish. Unlike his early races, in 1938 he started the race early, two hours before the starting shot was fired, “so as not to be lost in the ranks of the also-rans at the finish,” the New York Times reported. This time, he crossed the finish line first.
His time for finishing had gradually lengthened. It took him about 3.5 hours in 1906 and about 4 hours in 1920. In 1938 it took over 5 hours.
“I wanted to see if I could go the distance once more,” The Boston Post quoted him saying after the race. “I’ve finished 22 Marathons in my time…. I feel fit as a fiddle. But I must confess that I am a bit tired after today’s run.
“I know I’m not fast. I don’t try to go fast anymore.… But I like to run. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel peppy. I go out early mornings and do five or 10 miles through the hills of the Fellsway here. I enjoy it. It makes me feel invigorated.”
The 1938 marathon was Foley’s last. He died in 1943 (when Gibb was 9 months old). Though all but forgotten in Marathon history, he likely had a lasting impact as he showed young runners that they did not later have to accept age as a barrier.
(Note on Foley’s age: During the ‘20s and ‘30s Foley’s age was inflated in the newspapers to the point he was 85 when he ran in 1938. However, many sources, including the Town of Winchester censuses, reduce that to 80 years–which does not diminish his achievements.)
