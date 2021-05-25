WINCHESTER - Because it’s not getting as much money from the Winchester Hospital, the town is looking to modify its PILOT agreement that’s been in place since around 2005 when the hospital purchased the property on Washington Street.
Many local communities have a similar agreement with major corporations or businesses (including hospitals) located within their borders for a lump sum payment in lieu of them paying property taxes. Burlington, for instance, reportedly receives $500,000 from Lahey Health and Medical Center.
The initial agreement called for Winchester Hospital to pay $40,000 into the Select Board’s Gift Account to increase each year per the US Department of Commerce’s Implicit Price Deflator for State or Local Governments or another, mutually agreed upon indicator. In addition, the hospital would pay another fixed amount into the town’s General Fund that increased from $20,000 in year 1 to $100,000 in year 7 subject to the hospital’s right to reduce the payment if their operating margin fell below two percent in any given year.
Unfortunately for the town, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong, this happened several times. This means the town doesn’t know exactly how much they’ll receive from the hospital any given year. Even so, the town agreed to extend the contract in 2013 to cover two more years of payments at $100,000. The amount the town received, however, has been less.
A few years ago, the town amended the contract to extend the PILOT program through June 30 of last year to receive $100,000 annually no later than Sept. 30 of each year.
On top of that, the town entered into a second PILOT agreement after the hospital purchased 1021 Main St. in 2010. The town then amended that agreement in 2016 and received payments of $35,772 in FY16, $36,487 in FHY17, $27,148 in FY18, $18,980 in FY19, and $38,720 for FY20.
Late last year, Wong, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood and Comptroller Stacie Ward began renegotiating the PILOT agreement so the town would receive a more concrete payment each year not tied to the hospital’s operating margin.
Wong said the town is looking for a three-year contract to cover FY21-FY23. She said they discussed the agreement Burlington has with Lahey (which Winchester Hospital now falls under). The hospital, meanwhile, asked the town to specify how it would use the funds and Wong mentioned the need for a mental health specialist within the police department (a position Town Meeting approved this spring).
The town manager showed the Select Board a draft agreement, but when asked by member Rich Mucci if the two sides were still negotiating said “absolutely.”
She added she can’t present anything to the Select Board the hospital hasn’t agreed to. Therefore, her draft showed the hospital paying in FY21 $90,000 into the General Fund, $50,000 into the gift account and $44,000 to the Winchester Senior Association that would be used to buy a van for use by the Jenks Center.
In FY22, the hospital would pay $41,000 into the General Fund, $100,000 into the Community Benefits Program and $50,000 into the gift account. In FY23, the hospital pays $43,000 into the General Fund, $105,000 into the Community Benefits Program and $50,000 into the gift account.
In total, the town receives $184,000 in FY21, $191,000 in FY22 and $198,000 in FY23. Previously, the hospital paid out as much as $194,000 and as little as $113,000 from FY14-FY20.
“The (draft) agreement shows an increased trajectory” in payments from the hospital, the town manager said, adding $198,000 would be more than the town ever received.
New vice-chair Amy Shapiro said the board needed to continue talking, but Wong asked the board for a decision by June so the hospital and town could ratify the agreement allowing the hospital to submit a payment by July (the beginning of FY22). She said the hospital would also like to know sooner than later.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff called it a “well thought out draft” and said the time for discussion is now. One part of the draft he didn’t like involved removing interest and penalties for late payments, saying it gave the hospital less incentive to pay on time.
“We need a reliable source of revenue to fund the mental health coordinator,” he said in favoring the new agreement.
Wong dd acknowledge how the hospital has funded various projects and programs for the town in the past.
Over the next week or so, Wong and her team can continue negotiations and bring an updated draft to the Select Board for their first June meeting scheduled for June 7. The board also has several other meetings scheduled for June.
